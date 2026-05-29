Monsoon warning puts Thailand on alert for rain, floods and high waves

The Thai Meteorological Department warned on Friday (May 29, 2026) that thunderstorms were forecast across an average of 60-70% of areas nationwide, with heavy to very heavy rain expected in some places, as a rather strong southwest monsoon covers the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while a monsoon trough also influences conditions.

The department also listed 56 provinces for special monitoring due to thunderstorms, warning the public to watch for floodwater, flash floods and forest run-off.

In the Andaman Sea, waves could exceed 3 metres, while small boats have been advised to remain ashore.

In its 24-hour forecast, the Thai Meteorological Department said rainfall would increase across Thailand, with isolated heavy rain and very heavy rain in some areas of the South’s west coast.