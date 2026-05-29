Monsoon warning puts Thailand on alert for rain, floods and high waves

The Thai Meteorological Department warned on Friday (May 29, 2026) that thunderstorms were forecast across an average of 60-70% of areas nationwide, with heavy to very heavy rain expected in some places, as a rather strong southwest monsoon covers the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while a monsoon trough also influences conditions.
The department also listed 56 provinces for special monitoring due to thunderstorms, warning the public to watch for floodwater, flash floods and forest run-off.
In the Andaman Sea, waves could exceed 3 metres, while small boats have been advised to remain ashore.
In its 24-hour forecast, the Thai Meteorological Department said rainfall would increase across Thailand, with isolated heavy rain and very heavy rain in some areas of the South’s west coast.
The conditions are being driven by a rather strong southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while a monsoon trough lies across upper Laos into a low-pressure cell over the South China Sea.
People across Thailand are advised to prepare for heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, especially in risk areas near waterways and in low-lying zones.
Winds and waves in the upper Andaman Sea, from Phuket northward, are rather strong, with waves of 2-3 metres and more than 3 metres in thundershowers.
In the lower Andaman Sea, from Krabi southward, waves are about 2 metres high, while the upper Gulf of Thailand has waves of 1-2 metres and more than 2 metres in thundershowers.
Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thundershowers.
Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore during this period.
North
Northeast
Central region
East
South, east coast
South, west coast
Bangkok and the surrounding provinces