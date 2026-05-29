Princess Sirivannavari appointed WIPO fashion and design ambassador

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya has accepted an invitation from the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) to serve as its ambassador for fashion and design, or “WIPO Ambassador for Fashion and Design”, in recognition of her internationally recognised talent and outstanding royal work.

The invitation was made by the Director General of WIPO in Geneva, Switzerland.

Daren Tang, Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation, said WIPO’s reason for inviting Her Royal Highness to take up the role was that it followed the success in August 2025, when WIPO presented Her Royal Highness with the WIPO Award for Creative Excellence.

The award honoured and recognised her royal work in using creativity and intellectual property to carry Thai heritage and craftsmanship into contemporary fashion, and her effective use of the intellectual property system.

Her Royal Highness has registered 541 items of intellectual property in her name, including 256 product designs, 227 copyright notifications and 58 trademarks.

Trademarks have been registered in 34 countries and jurisdictions, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, China, Japan, India and the United States, covering fashion, jewellery, leather goods, home décor and services.

These reflect her intention to use intellectual property as the foundation for sustainable creation.

Her Royal Highness’s work also includes collaborating with craftspeople and handicraft groups across Thailand to help communities develop traditional cultural heritage into products that can compete in contemporary markets, creating commercial opportunities and extending cultural identity.