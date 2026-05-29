Princess Sirivannavari appointed WIPO fashion and design ambassador

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya has accepted an invitation from the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) to serve as its ambassador for fashion and design, or “WIPO Ambassador for Fashion and Design”, in recognition of her internationally recognised talent and outstanding royal work.
The invitation was made by the Director General of WIPO in Geneva, Switzerland.
Daren Tang, Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation, said WIPO’s reason for inviting Her Royal Highness to take up the role was that it followed the success in August 2025, when WIPO presented Her Royal Highness with the WIPO Award for Creative Excellence.
The award honoured and recognised her royal work in using creativity and intellectual property to carry Thai heritage and craftsmanship into contemporary fashion, and her effective use of the intellectual property system.
Her Royal Highness has registered 541 items of intellectual property in her name, including 256 product designs, 227 copyright notifications and 58 trademarks.
Trademarks have been registered in 34 countries and jurisdictions, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, China, Japan, India and the United States, covering fashion, jewellery, leather goods, home décor and services.
These reflect her intention to use intellectual property as the foundation for sustainable creation.
Her Royal Highness’s work also includes collaborating with craftspeople and handicraft groups across Thailand to help communities develop traditional cultural heritage into products that can compete in contemporary markets, creating commercial opportunities and extending cultural identity.
The integration of cultural heritage, design and intellectual property is regarded as an inspiring model to follow.
Daren Tang said WIPO’s ambassador for fashion and design role would help extend Her Royal Highness’s work beyond Thailand, especially by supporting communities in other countries in discovering new creative potential in design, branding and the strategic use of intellectual property, leading to inclusive and sustainable economic growth.
On this occasion, Her Royal Highness opened a commemorative exhibition honouring and recognising her valuable royal work in creative excellence in intellectual property.
The Ministry of Commerce and WIPO jointly organised the exhibition under the theme “A journey of inspiration: strengthening community economies through intellectual property: design and creativity”, or “JOURNEY of INSPIRATION Empowering Community through Intellectual Property: Design and Creativity”, to honour Her Royal Highness and disseminate her talent in promoting creativity and preserving national arts and cultural values through intellectual property works, including copyright, designs and trademarks.
During the visit, Suphajee Suthumpun, Minister of Commerce, Daren Tang, Director General of WIPO, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, the Director-General of the Department of Intellectual Property, Thailand’s ambassador and permanent representative to the World Trade Organization and WIPO, senior Ministry of Commerce executives, the Thai Permanent Mission and Ministry of Commerce officials in Geneva were present to receive Her Royal Highness at WIPO headquarters.
The exhibition is divided into several key zones, comprising:
In addition, the exhibition features demonstrations of weaving royally bestowed fabric patterns using the chok technique (a discontinuous supplementary-weft weaving method) by the Chai Maha weaving group of Ban Phon, Kalasin province, and the Hassadin weaving group of Ban Thep Udom, Surin province, reflecting Her Royal Highness’s role as an important force in promoting Thai craftspeople and young designers.
The commemorative exhibition for Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, “JOURNEY of INSPIRATION Empowering Community through Intellectual Property: Design and Creativity”, is being held from May 28 to June 4.
It is open to the public from May 29 to June 4, 2026, from 9am to 5pm, at WIPO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.