Thailand nominates Pimchanok Pitfield for senior WIPO posts

Her academic background includes a Bachelor of Arts in English, first-class honours, from Chulalongkorn University, a Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy from The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in the United States, and a PhD in International Relations from the same institution.

Bid coordinated by IP department

The nomination process was coordinated by Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Intellectual Property, together with Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Commerce.

Auramon said the selection results are expected within four months, ahead of the new term beginning on October 1. If selected, Pimchanok would become the first Thai national to hold a senior executive post at WIPO, strengthening Thailand’s international profile and giving the country a greater voice in shaping global IP policy and standards.

She said Thailand has capable personnel with strong expertise in intellectual property and is ready to take on key roles in international organisations. Such a role, she added, would support policies that help entrepreneurs, use IP to drive the creative economy and promote national innovation.

Selection process ahead

Thailand will now send Pimchanok’s nomination documents, profile and qualifications to WIPO headquarters in Geneva.

WIPO will then review candidates through its recruitment and selection process. For senior appointments, WIPO says DDGs and ADGs report directly to the Director General, while DDG appointments are made by the Director General after approval by the WIPO Coordination Committee.

During the process, candidates are expected to continue performing their current duties, including serving as permanent representatives or in other official roles.

About WIPO

WIPO is a specialised agency of the United Nations responsible for promoting and protecting intellectual property worldwide, including patents, copyright and trademarks. It is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Thailand has been a WIPO member since 1989, with the Department of Intellectual Property under the Ministry of Commerce serving as the country’s national IP office.