Thailand nominates Pimchanok Pitfield for senior WIPO posts

Thailand has nominated veteran trade diplomat Pimchanok Pitfield as its candidate for two senior executive posts at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), in a move that could see a Thai national take up a high-ranking role at the UN agency for the first time.
The Cabinet on May 19 approved a Commerce Ministry proposal to put forward Pimchanok, Thailand’s ambassador and permanent representative to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and WIPO in Geneva, as a candidate for the posts of Deputy Director General (DDG) and Assistant Director General (ADG) at WIPO.
Under the Cabinet resolution, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been assigned to prepare and submit Thailand’s official Letter of Nomination to WIPO through the channels set by the organisation.
The nomination formally presents Pimchanok as Thailand’s candidate for both DDG and ADG posts. The government said the move reflects confidence in Thailand’s capacity to contribute to global intellectual property policy and to play a more strategic role in international IP affairs.
Pimchanok has built her career in international trade negotiations under the Ministry of Commerce. She previously served as Minister (Commercial) in Brussels and as director-general of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), where she helped shape Thailand’s trade policy direction.
She has served as Thailand’s ambassador and permanent representative to the WTO and WIPO in Geneva since February 8, 2021, representing the country in negotiations involving trade and intellectual property interests.
Her academic background includes a Bachelor of Arts in English, first-class honours, from Chulalongkorn University, a Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy from The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in the United States, and a PhD in International Relations from the same institution.
The nomination process was coordinated by Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Intellectual Property, together with Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Commerce.
Auramon said the selection results are expected within four months, ahead of the new term beginning on October 1. If selected, Pimchanok would become the first Thai national to hold a senior executive post at WIPO, strengthening Thailand’s international profile and giving the country a greater voice in shaping global IP policy and standards.
She said Thailand has capable personnel with strong expertise in intellectual property and is ready to take on key roles in international organisations. Such a role, she added, would support policies that help entrepreneurs, use IP to drive the creative economy and promote national innovation.
Thailand will now send Pimchanok’s nomination documents, profile and qualifications to WIPO headquarters in Geneva.
WIPO will then review candidates through its recruitment and selection process. For senior appointments, WIPO says DDGs and ADGs report directly to the Director General, while DDG appointments are made by the Director General after approval by the WIPO Coordination Committee.
During the process, candidates are expected to continue performing their current duties, including serving as permanent representatives or in other official roles.
WIPO is a specialised agency of the United Nations responsible for promoting and protecting intellectual property worldwide, including patents, copyright and trademarks. It is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
Thailand has been a WIPO member since 1989, with the Department of Intellectual Property under the Ministry of Commerce serving as the country’s national IP office.