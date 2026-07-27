Inaugural Bangkok Content Fair Nets $65m in Asian Co-Production Deals

Thailand’s first dedicated content market generated over 1,200 business matching sessions, securing $65m in trade deals and co-production agreements.

Thailand’s newly launched Bangkok International Content Market 2026 (BICM2026) has concluded its inaugural run at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), generating an estimated business value exceeding 2.2 billion baht ($65m).

Organised by the Creative Economy Agency (CEA) under the umbrella of Thailand Content Market 2026 (TCM2026), the three-day event from 20 to 22 July brought together more than 600 content companies, production studios, distributors, and streaming platforms from across the globe.

Designed to address a long-standing structural gap in Thailand’s creative ecosystem, the trade fair facilitated over 1,200 one-to-one business matching sessions spanning film, television series, and post-production services. Transactions included content licensing, IP adaptation rights, and international co-production accords.

