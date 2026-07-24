Culture Ministry selects 76 cultural highlights for Unseen Thai Thai

Sabeeda Thaised, Minister of Culture, said on Thursday (July 23, 2026) that the Ministry of Culture was pressing ahead with the concrete implementation of its “Unseen Thai Thai” policy.

The initiative aims to identify, select and enhance cultural capital that reflects Thailand’s distinctive identity.

This includes cultural tourism sites, festivals, traditions, ways of life and local wisdom from all 76 provinces.

It seeks to raise awareness of Thai cultural values and present them in a contemporary context.

It also aims to build on cultural capital through the creative economy under the concept “ROOT to RICH: From Cultural Roots to Economic Value”.

The policy focuses on adding value, distributing income to communities and strengthening the grassroots economy while supporting the sustainable conservation of cultural heritage.

The initiative’s main objectives are to enhance cultural capital and local wisdom through the creative economy and promote cultural tourism.

It also seeks to raise awareness of Thai cultural values nationally and internationally, and to bring the public sector, private sector and cultural networks together in a unified effort.

The Ministry worked with provincial authorities on a two-tier screening process.

At the provincial level, each provincial governor chaired the process.

At the ministry level, it was chaired by the Ministry’s chief inspector-general.