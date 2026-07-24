Bangkok hosts eight-day Rattanakosin waterways heritage festival

The Committee for Monitoring and Advancing Royal Initiative Projects under His Majesty the King’s Royal Guidance has invited members of the public and tourists to attend “River of Life: Preserving Rattanakosin Heritage under Royal Benevolence” from Friday (July 24, 2026) to Friday (July 31, 2026).

The event honours His Majesty the King on the occasion of His birthday anniversary on July 28 and expresses gratitude for His Majesty’s benevolence towards the conservation and restoration of waterways and canal-side ways of life.

Visitors can revisit waterside traditions through cultural activities, community markets and celebratory performances over eight full days across five historic areas in central Bangkok.

The event runs from July 24 to 31, from 9am to 9.30pm, at Mahakan Fort Park in Phra Nakhon District and along the canals surrounding Rattanakosin Island.