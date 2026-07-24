Bangkok hosts eight-day Rattanakosin waterways heritage festival

FRIDAY, JULY 24, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Bangkok hosts eight-day Rattanakosin waterways heritage festival

The River of Life festival will run from Friday (July 24, 2026) to Friday (July 31, 2026), with culture, markets and public services across five historic areas.

  • The "River of Life" festival is an eight-day event celebrating Bangkok's waterway heritage in the Rattanakosin area from July 24 to 31, 2026.
  • Held to honor His Majesty the King's birthday, the festival is spread across five historic locations, including Mahakan Fort Park and various canal-side walking streets.
  • Activities include traditional long-boat races, cultural performances, community markets, street art, a boat alms-giving ceremony, and open-air film screenings.

The Committee for Monitoring and Advancing Royal Initiative Projects under His Majesty the King’s Royal Guidance has invited members of the public and tourists to attend “River of Life: Preserving Rattanakosin Heritage under Royal Benevolence” from Friday (July 24, 2026) to Friday (July 31, 2026).

The event honours His Majesty the King on the occasion of His birthday anniversary on July 28 and expresses gratitude for His Majesty’s benevolence towards the conservation and restoration of waterways and canal-side ways of life.

Visitors can revisit waterside traditions through cultural activities, community markets and celebratory performances over eight full days across five historic areas in central Bangkok.

The event runs from July 24 to 31, from 9am to 9.30pm, at Mahakan Fort Park in Phra Nakhon District and along the canals surrounding Rattanakosin Island.

Bangkok hosts eight-day Rattanakosin waterways heritage festival

Five key event areas

1. Mahakan Fort Park

  • A boat alms-giving ceremony involving 225 monks to bring good fortune
  • Concerts by leading artists and an exhibition honouring His Majesty the King
  • Performances by the Government Public Relations Department band
  • A market selling goods, food and community products
  • Influenza vaccinations, as well as neutering and microchipping services for pets, including dogs and cats

2. Khlong Lot Walking Street at Wat Ratchabophit Sathitmahasimaram Ratchaworawihan

  • Exhibitions and displays of contemporary art
  • A book district festival, a second-hand book market and creative craft stalls
  • Cultural performances, live music and contemporary art

3. Khlong Lot Walking Street at Wat Ratchanatdaram Worawihan

  • A “Best of 50 Districts” showcase with food, drinks, souvenirs and affordable community products
  • Thai arts and cultural performances, as well as musical performances throughout the event

4. Ong Ang Walking Street

  • Street art along both sides of the canal
  • Open-air film screenings in a retro atmosphere
  • A popular street-food market and distinctive community products

5. Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem Walking Street

  • Traditional long-boat races and water-based performances
  • A range of food and drink stalls

Bangkok hosts eight-day Rattanakosin waterways heritage festival

Parking and travel for “River of Life: Preserving Rattanakosin Heritage under Royal Benevolence”

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced parking locations and travel options for people attending the royal initiative project under His Majesty the King’s Royal Guidance.

The activities, held in honour of His Majesty the King’s birthday anniversary on July 28, take place at Mahakan Fort Park in Phra Nakhon District from July 24 to 31.

Travel

  • MRT Blue Line: Alight at Sam Yot Station and continue by bus, such as route 56.
  • BTS Green Line: Alight at National Stadium Station and take bus route 47 or 15 to the Phan Fa Lilat bus stop.
  • Bangkok Mass Transit Authority routes 2, 12, 15, 44, 47, 56, 59, 60, 70, 79, 503 and 509: Alight at the Phan Fa Lilat intersection bus stop.
  • Saen Saep Canal boat: Alight at Phan Fa Lilat Pier.
  • Service in the boat alms-giving activity area will be suspended from 6am to 12pm on July 26.

Parking

  • Wat Ratchanatdaram Worawihan: about 200 cars
  • Wat Thepthidaram Worawihan: about 40 cars
  • Wat Saket Ratchaworamahawihan: about 80–100 cars
  • Along Mahadthai Road: about 30 cars
  • Lan Khon Muang, Bangkok City Hall: about 80–100 cars

The Nation Editorial Team

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