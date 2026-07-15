Japan reshapes festival calendar amid heat and heavy rain risks

Japan’s festival calendar is being redrawn in both directions, with some events brought forward into May and others delayed until September as organisers prioritise safety amid dangerous heat and heavy rain.

In Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, the Kashiwa Festival will take place on 19-20 September 2026 rather than in July, the month with which residents have long associated it.

Recent extreme heat drove the switch, despite worries that cooler conditions could weaken demand for shaved ice and drinks.

Kaoru Yamanobe, 57, of the Kashiwa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which organises the event, said recent summer conditions had become dangerous and burdensome for visitors and organisers.

He expected September to be more bearable and said, “We hope people enjoy the festival safely.”

In northeastern Japan, the Sakata Fireworks in Yamagata Prefecture was held each August through 2024.