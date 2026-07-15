Japan strengthens AI cyber defences in revised national plan

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15, 2026
|Jiji Press
Japan strengthens AI cyber defences in revised national plan

Japan will expand its AI safety body, tighten protection against attacks and curb dependence on individual countries or companies as models advance.

  • Japan has revised its national AI plan to reinforce cyber defences against security risks from increasingly capable AI models.
  • The plan calls for expanding the Japan AI Safety Institute (J-AISI) through closer cooperation with foreign governments and AI developers.
  • A key goal is to develop domestic AI and prevent excessive dependence on foreign technology to enhance national security.
  • The government will also emphasize the development of specialized "vertical AI" and "physical AI" for robotics.

Japan has updated its Artificial Intelligence Basic Plan only months after its first adoption, directing authorities to keep reinforcing cyber defences as increasingly capable models create more serious security risks.

The Cabinet approved the revision on Tuesday (July 14).

It calls for closer co-operation with foreign government agencies and AI developers to substantially expand the capabilities of the Japan AI Safety Institute (J-AISI) as advances in the technology increase the danger of cyber attacks.

The accelerated review follows rapid innovation in the sector, including US start-up Anthropic’s introduction of Claude Mythos.

The plan also seeks to prevent excessive dependence on any particular country or company.

The government intends to develop domestic AI designed to address challenges specific to Japan.

Greater emphasis will be placed on vertical AI, built for specialised fields, and physical AI, which controls robots.

The government will also promote a review of working practices on the assumption that AI will become integral to operations.

Against broader structural change in society, officials will continue examining the division of roles between humans and AI.

The plan also calls for an educational environment that prevents dependence on AI from diminishing human capabilities.

Japan strengthens AI cyber defences in revised national plan

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Jiji Press

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