Japan students face uncertainty over scholarship interest rates

Rising interest rates are increasing the cost of loan-based university scholarships in Japan, potentially leaving some borrowers with more than 1 million yen in additional repayments.

The heavier financial burden is emerging alongside inflation and rising tuition fees, prompting concern that prolonged repayments could affect graduates’ ability to save, marry or make other long-term plans.

Under fixed-rate scholarship programmes offered by the Japan Student Services Organisation (JASSO), the annual interest rate was 0.07 per cent for students who graduated in fiscal 2019.

It had climbed to 2.423 per cent for those graduating in fiscal 2025.

A student who received 100,000 yen a month for four years, borrowing a total of 4.8 million yen and repaying it over 20 years, would face a difference of about 1.28 million yen as a result of the higher rate.

Students also have little certainty over their eventual repayment burden because interest rates are determined when they graduate rather than when they begin borrowing.

“Those who graduated this spring experienced rising interest rates during their university years,” said Hirokazu Ouchi, a Musashi University professor specialising in the sociology of education.

“It’s too harsh to say that they should bear responsibility” for paying the additional interest, he added.

“The problem is that many young people who continue repayments can’t plan their futures,” Ouchi said.

“The impact of rising interest rates will begin to appear in earnest. Immediate support measures are necessary.”