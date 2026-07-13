Japan’s green curtains cool disaster housing without electricity

Climbing plants are attracting attention in Japan as a way to cool temporary housing for disaster survivors without consuming electricity during the height of summer.

Midori no Curtain Oendan, a non-profit based in Tokyo’s Itabashi Ward, grows bitter melon, morning glory and other vines across windows and balconies to form “green curtains” at homes occupied by people affected by natural disasters.

The foliage provides shade, while water drawn up through the roots is released as moisture from the undersides of the leaves.

A property developer involved in the initiative tested the effect on a clear August day.

Shortly after noon, the temperature on an apartment balcony exposed to direct sunlight exceeded 50°C, while readings beneath the vine-covered shade ranged from 32°C to 38°C.

The project was extended to communities recovering from the powerful Noto Peninsula earthquake that struck Ishikawa Prefecture in January 2024.

By 2025, green curtains had been installed at 1,356 homes across four municipalities, including Nanao.