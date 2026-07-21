Thailand, China pledge to stamp out grey capital and support quality investment



Thailand and China to set up 2+2 security talks

The two sides also reached an important agreement to establish a 2+2 security consultation framework, bringing together the foreign ministers and defence ministers of Thailand and China.

The mechanism is intended to raise the level of policy coordination on security issues and make cooperation closer and more effective. China has expressed readiness to host the first meeting.

On July 20, 2026, Prime Minister Anutin also held a full-delegation meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said Thailand and China are committed to elevating their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, covering infrastructure connectivity, future technologies, security, the suppression of transnational crime, tourism, and modern trade and investment, including AI and electric vehicles, to create mutual benefits.



Marking 50 years of diplomatic ties

The Chinese Premier said Thailand and China recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations last year, making it necessary to deepen cooperation further in order to jointly promote peace, stability and prosperity for the region and the global community.

The Thai Prime Minister thanked the Chinese government for the honourable welcome extended to Their Majesties the King and Queen during Their Majesties’ official visit to China.

He also reaffirmed Thailand’s support for China’s hosting of APEC, and said he would attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen in November.



Thailand-China high-speed rail to move ahead

Anutin proposed accelerating cooperation in three main areas, with both sides also agreeing on two additional areas:

1. Trade and investment

Thailand asked China to increase imports of high-quality Thai fruit and processed food. Thailand also welcomed quality Chinese investment that helps Thai businesses enter supply chains, promotes the use of domestic raw materials, transfers technology, upgrades Thai labour skills and complies with Thai law. Thailand also sought faster progress on a free trade agreement to benefit investors using Thailand as a production base.

2. Infrastructure connectivity

Thailand confirmed it would proceed with Phase 1 of the Thailand-China high-speed rail project as scheduled for completion in 2030, while preparing Phase 2. The two sides also discussed pushing forward the second Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge, as well as the Chiang Khong-Nateuy-Mohan railway route linking southern China, Thailand, Laos, Malaysia and Singapore.

3. Security

Both sides agreed to establish the Thailand-China foreign affairs and defence consultation mechanism, or 2+2 mechanism. Thailand is ready to host the first meeting. The two countries will also expand defence industry cooperation and personnel development.

4. Science, technology and innovation

Thailand and China will accelerate cooperation in the digital economy and future industries, including AI, health technology, space, nuclear energy and quantum technology.

5. Suppression of transnational crime

The two countries will increase cooperation in intelligence exchange, investigation data and financial transaction information to suppress online fraud networks and financial scams.



Thailand assures safety of Chinese tourists

The Prime Minister also thanked China for supporting Thai tourism through promotional campaigns on Chinese platforms, while reaffirming Thailand’s readiness to ensure the safety of Chinese tourists.

On the Thai-Cambodian border situation, Anutin thanked China for supporting efforts to resolve problems through bilateral mechanisms based on sincerity. He also praised China’s constructive role in encouraging all sides to return to the negotiating table.

Thailand and China continue to uphold international rules under the United Nations and World Trade Organisation frameworks.



Thailand, China sign 15 cooperation agreements

After the talks, the two Prime Ministers witnessed the signing of 15 agreements and memoranda of understanding covering higher education, industrial supply chains, education, AI, intellectual property, nuclear fusion, public health, the BeiDou navigation satellite system, anti-money laundering, aquatic product exports, media cooperation, water management and deep-space exploration.

The 15 documents are:

Agreement on higher education cooperation between Thailand’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation and China’s Ministry of Education. Memorandum of Understanding on strengthening economic cooperation in industrial chains and supply chains between Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce and China’s Ministry of Commerce. Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in artificial intelligence education between Thailand’s Ministry of Education and China’s Ministry of Education. Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in intellectual property rights enforcement between Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce and China’s State Administration for Market Regulation. Memorandum of Understanding on promoting exchanges and cooperation in nuclear fusion between Thailand’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation and China’s Ministry of Science and Technology. Memorandum of Understanding on public health cooperation between Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health and China’s National Health Commission. Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in BeiDou navigation satellite applications between Thailand’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation and China’s National Development and Reform Commission. Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in exchanging financial transaction information to prevent and suppress money laundering, terrorist financing and transnational crime between Thailand’s Anti-Money Laundering Office and China’s Ministry of Public Security. Protocol on quarantine and hygiene requirements for aquatic animals for consumption exported from Thailand to China between Thailand’s Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and China’s General Administration of Customs. Memorandum of Understanding between Thailand’s Public Relations Department and China’s People’s Daily. Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in rural water management, hydropower and irrigation between China’s Ministry of Water Resources and Thailand’s Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives. Memorandum of Understanding on strengthening media cooperation between Thailand’s Public Relations Department and China’s Xinhua News Agency. Memorandum of Understanding on establishing a Thai-Chinese joint laboratory for deep-space exploration between Thailand’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation and the China National Space Administration. Memorandum of Understanding between Thailand’s Public Relations Department and China Media Group. Joint research project agreement between Thailand’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation and the Chinese Academy of Sciences.



Source: Krungthep Turakij