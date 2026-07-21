Thailand, China pledge to stamp out grey capital and support quality investment

The issue of grey Chinese businesses in Thailand was raised in bilateral talks between the Thai and Chinese governments during Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s official visit to China for the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference from July 16-20, 2026.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said that during a courtesy call and talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Thailand placed top priority on accelerating the suppression of scammer networks and call-centre gangs, which have caused damage to people in many countries.
Both sides agreed to upgrade cooperation in all dimensions, including law enforcement, the suppression of human trafficking, blocking money-laundering routes and intelligence exchange, to improve the effectiveness of action against transnational criminal networks.
Sihasak said sustainably tackling call-centre gangs and transnational crime cannot rely only on cooperation between Thailand and China. It must also integrate cooperation with neighbouring countries, especially Myanmar and Cambodia, to concretely cut off and dismantle cross-border criminal networks.
Sihasak said the Thai government also raised the issue of grey business groups operating in Thailand, stressing its clear position that Thailand supports only quality and sustainable investment, and that all investors must strictly comply with Thai law.
He said that although grey business groups represent only a small proportion of overall Chinese investment in Thailand, illegal activities inevitably affect the confidence and feelings of the Thai public. Thailand therefore asked Chinese authorities to give importance to the issue.
“Grey businesses may be only a small part of overall investment, but when such incidents occur, they create negative feelings among Thai people. We would like China to take Thai public sentiment into account,” Sihasak said.
The two sides also reached an important agreement to establish a 2+2 security consultation framework, bringing together the foreign ministers and defence ministers of Thailand and China.
The mechanism is intended to raise the level of policy coordination on security issues and make cooperation closer and more effective. China has expressed readiness to host the first meeting.
On July 20, 2026, Prime Minister Anutin also held a full-delegation meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said Thailand and China are committed to elevating their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, covering infrastructure connectivity, future technologies, security, the suppression of transnational crime, tourism, and modern trade and investment, including AI and electric vehicles, to create mutual benefits.
The Chinese Premier said Thailand and China recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations last year, making it necessary to deepen cooperation further in order to jointly promote peace, stability and prosperity for the region and the global community.
The Thai Prime Minister thanked the Chinese government for the honourable welcome extended to Their Majesties the King and Queen during Their Majesties’ official visit to China.
He also reaffirmed Thailand’s support for China’s hosting of APEC, and said he would attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen in November.
Anutin proposed accelerating cooperation in three main areas, with both sides also agreeing on two additional areas:
1. Trade and investment
Thailand asked China to increase imports of high-quality Thai fruit and processed food. Thailand also welcomed quality Chinese investment that helps Thai businesses enter supply chains, promotes the use of domestic raw materials, transfers technology, upgrades Thai labour skills and complies with Thai law. Thailand also sought faster progress on a free trade agreement to benefit investors using Thailand as a production base.
2. Infrastructure connectivity
Thailand confirmed it would proceed with Phase 1 of the Thailand-China high-speed rail project as scheduled for completion in 2030, while preparing Phase 2. The two sides also discussed pushing forward the second Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge, as well as the Chiang Khong-Nateuy-Mohan railway route linking southern China, Thailand, Laos, Malaysia and Singapore.
3. Security
Both sides agreed to establish the Thailand-China foreign affairs and defence consultation mechanism, or 2+2 mechanism. Thailand is ready to host the first meeting. The two countries will also expand defence industry cooperation and personnel development.
4. Science, technology and innovation
Thailand and China will accelerate cooperation in the digital economy and future industries, including AI, health technology, space, nuclear energy and quantum technology.
5. Suppression of transnational crime
The two countries will increase cooperation in intelligence exchange, investigation data and financial transaction information to suppress online fraud networks and financial scams.
The Prime Minister also thanked China for supporting Thai tourism through promotional campaigns on Chinese platforms, while reaffirming Thailand’s readiness to ensure the safety of Chinese tourists.
On the Thai-Cambodian border situation, Anutin thanked China for supporting efforts to resolve problems through bilateral mechanisms based on sincerity. He also praised China’s constructive role in encouraging all sides to return to the negotiating table.
Thailand and China continue to uphold international rules under the United Nations and World Trade Organisation frameworks.
After the talks, the two Prime Ministers witnessed the signing of 15 agreements and memoranda of understanding covering higher education, industrial supply chains, education, AI, intellectual property, nuclear fusion, public health, the BeiDou navigation satellite system, anti-money laundering, aquatic product exports, media cooperation, water management and deep-space exploration.
The 15 documents are:
Source: Krungthep Turakij