Luang Prabang hydropower project advances to 72% completion

A joint Lao-Thai inspection has put completion of the Luang Prabang Mekong Hydropower Project at 72%, with power production still expected to start in 2030.
Luang Prabang Television reported that the development is valued at US$5 billion.
Lao Industry and Commerce Minister Malaithong Kommasith and Thai Energy Minister Akanat Promphan led the July 18 visit to construction areas in Chomphet and Pak Ou districts, around 25 kilometres north of Luang Prabang.
They were joined by Dr Soulixay Hongsakhone of the Luang Prabang Provincial Department of Industry and Commerce and officials from both countries.
Discussions covered the construction timetable and the project’s role in advancing the two countries’ clean-energy objectives.
Both ministers described the project as a model of sustainable and green energy development.
They said it would strengthen electricity supplies in Laos and Thailand while supporting the two governments’ transition towards cleaner energy sources.
Protection of Luang Prabang was another focus of the visit.
The ministers called for close supervision of water levels and continued environmental safeguards throughout construction and future operations to ensure that the World Heritage town remains unaffected.
Project managers reported that work was proceeding according to schedule.
The developers have drawn on experience from the Xayaburi Hydropower Project, while adapting the design to local geographical conditions and incorporating environmental and river-navigation requirements.
Fish species and aquatic ecosystems have also been studied to support conservation efforts.
The reservoir is intended to remain at or below 310 metres above sea level, equivalent to the highest level historically recorded during the rainy season, in an effort to minimise social and environmental impacts.
Cargo vessels weighing up to 500 tonnes, along with passenger boats, will be able to pass through the dam using a lock system in approximately 40 minutes.
The structure has also been designed to withstand earthquake-related vibrations in accordance with international safety standards.
Work has advanced on the main dam structure while boats continue to use the river normally.
Foundation construction is underway, after which the river will be diverted to allow work on the remaining sections of the dam.
After touring the construction site, the delegations visited a handicraft centre established through cooperation between the developers and nearby communities.
The initiative is intended to provide additional employment and income opportunities for residents.
The scheme is among the largest energy infrastructure developments currently under construction in Laos and is expected to strengthen regional energy security.
Source: Vientiane Times