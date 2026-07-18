Five Mekong provinces warned as Laos dam raises discharge

Authorities have warned five northeastern provinces to prepare for a sharp rise in the Mekong River after the Nam Theun 1 hydropower dam in Laos increased its discharge following persistent monsoon rain.

The Office of the National Water Resources said water levels along the Thai side of the Mekong could rise by about 60 centimetres to 1.3 metres between July 17 and 20.

The warning covers Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani, particularly low-lying communities close to the riverbank.

In Bueng Kan, Bung Khla and Bueng Khong Long districts were identified as areas requiring close monitoring.

The warning does not mean that flooding is certain, but authorities said rising river levels could cause water to overflow into vulnerable riverside areas.