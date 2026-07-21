Thailand reviews equal tax deduction rights for all under TISA

Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Minister of Finance, said the Finance Ministry was reviewing whether to remove the tax-benefit multiplier condition from the Thailand Individual Saving Account (TISA).

The change would give everyone equal tax deduction rights.

Full details are expected to be finalised by the end of the fiscal year this September.

TISA is a key pillar of efforts to strengthen financial security as Thailand prepares for an ageing society.

Ekniti said the ministry had discussed the proposed rules with the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

An earlier approach would have linked tax benefits to income: the deductible amount would be multiplied by 1.3 for people earning below THB1.5 million and by 0.7 for those earning above THB1.5 million.