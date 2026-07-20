Sihasak says China visit elevates comprehensive Thailand-China strategic cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s official visit to China had marked a historic success, elevating Thailand-China cooperation across strategic areas.

Speaking in Beijing on July 20, 2026, while accompanying Anutin on his official visit to the People’s Republic of China, Sihasak said this was the first official visit to China by the current government and had achieved highly successful results.

The Thai delegation held talks with China’s top leaders, including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

Sihasak said both sides reaffirmed Thailand-China relations as a “comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership”, the highest level of bilateral ties. The relationship covers bilateral cooperation, regional security and cooperation within the ASEAN framework.

The two sides also discussed preparations to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Thailand-China diplomatic relations in 2027. Thailand hopes President Xi will pay an official visit to Thailand at the invitation of His Majesty the King.