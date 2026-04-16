Foreign minister seeks Oman oil, fertiliser support and safe Hormuz passage

Thailand has turned to Oman for help on two urgent fronts as the Middle East crisis continues to weigh on global trade and energy flows, with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow seeking both safer passage for Thai vessels through the Strait of Hormuz and possible new supplies of oil, gas and fertiliser.
During an official visit to Muscat on April 15, Sihasak held talks with Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said, Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, and Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser Al Rahbi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman.
Thailand used the meeting to thank the Omani government and navy for helping 20 Thai crew members from the vessel Mayuree Naree return safely to Thailand after the ship was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz last month.
Thailand also asked Oman to support the safe passage of Thai commercial vessels through the strait and to assist in the salvage of the Mayuree Naree. The ship later ran aground off Iran’s Qeshm Island after the attack, while Thailand has since confirmed the deaths of three crew members.
Thailand seeks safer passage through Hormuz
The talks focused heavily on the worsening security situation in the Middle East, particularly freedom of navigation and the safety of maritime routes in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important energy corridors. Thailand commended Oman for maintaining a neutral and constructive role amid rising tensions and reaffirmed its support for Muscat’s diplomatic efforts to help ease the crisis.
Sihasak said the visit was urgently needed because Thailand depends on energy imports passing through the Strait of Hormuz for more than half of its total energy use. That has made it essential for Bangkok to assess the situation directly with countries in the region and look for practical ways to reduce the risk to Thai shipping and supplies.
Thailand is also following up on assistance for nine Thai commercial vessels still stranded in the area, and has asked Oman to help coordinate with Iran to facilitate their movement and guarantee navigation safety. Omani officials reportedly acknowledged the complexity of the situation and said they would do their best to help through multiple channels.
Oil and gas supply talks opened
Beyond shipping security, Thailand also held discussions with Oman’s energy and minerals authorities on the possibility of securing energy supplies, especially crude oil and natural gas, to meet urgent domestic demand.
Oman indicated that any export capacity would depend on production levels at the time, meaning further negotiations would be needed on both volumes and prices. Still, the talks signal that Bangkok is actively exploring alternative or supplementary energy sources as it tries to shield itself from further disruption linked to Hormuz.
Fertiliser also on the agenda
Thailand is also sounding out Oman on fertiliser imports as part of a broader effort to reinforce agricultural security.
According to the Thai account of the discussions, Oman signalled readiness to continue talks through trade channels and intermediary companies, opening the door to possible future arrangements if commercial terms can be worked out.
Defence ties also in focus
The visit also highlighted broader bilateral ties. Both sides agreed to deepen cooperation in several areas, particularly the defence industry, building on a 2024 contract between Oman’s Ministry of Defence and Marsun Public Company Limited of Thailand for the procurement of vessels for the Royal Navy of Oman. Thai officials described that deal as a concrete milestone that could serve as a foundation for closer security cooperation in future.
Sihasak is also scheduled to hold further talks with Oman’s foreign minister, where he is expected to press the key issue again: asking Muscat to relay Thailand’s concerns and requests to Iran in the hope of securing progress on the navigation problems facing Thai vessels.