Foreign minister seeks Oman oil, fertiliser support and safe Hormuz passage

Thailand has turned to Oman for help on two urgent fronts as the Middle East crisis continues to weigh on global trade and energy flows, with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow seeking both safer passage for Thai vessels through the Strait of Hormuz and possible new supplies of oil, gas and fertiliser.

During an official visit to Muscat on April 15, Sihasak held talks with Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said, Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, and Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser Al Rahbi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman.

Thailand used the meeting to thank the Omani government and navy for helping 20 Thai crew members from the vessel Mayuree Naree return safely to Thailand after the ship was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz last month.

Thailand also asked Oman to support the safe passage of Thai commercial vessels through the strait and to assist in the salvage of the Mayuree Naree. The ship later ran aground off Iran’s Qeshm Island after the attack, while Thailand has since confirmed the deaths of three crew members.