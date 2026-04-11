FM Sihasak says Thailand not ready for JBC talks with Cambodia

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow has signalled that Thailand is not yet ready to convene a new round of Joint Boundary Commission talks with Cambodia, saying Bangkok must first complete its own internal process before any meeting can take place.
Speaking on April 11, Sihasak was responding to Cambodia’s invitation for Thailand to attend a meeting of the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission, or JBC, between April 17 and 25. He said Thailand had already informed Cambodia that the Thai side must first go through domestic procedures, including approval for the reconstitution of its JBC team because the Thai membership needs to be changed.
Only once that internal process is complete, he said, can discussions move forward.
Asked whether he would personally chair the Thai side of the JBC, Sihasak said he would not. He said the work of the commission is highly technical and the chair should be someone with real expertise in international law and boundary issues, alongside representatives from the key agencies involved.
When asked about Cambodia’s push for the talks to proceed quickly, Sihasak said Phnom Penh was free to press for speed, but Thailand’s own procedures had to be completed first. He added that Cambodia was well aware of that position.
He also said he may have a chance to meet Cambodia’s foreign minister on the sidelines of the Asean leaders’ summit in early May, when the issue could be discussed further.
On the question of French archival documents related to the border, Sihasak said France had already indicated that the papers were not classified and could be accessed. He said Thailand would be able to obtain whatever documents it needed.
Sihasak also addressed the future of MOU 43 and MOU 44. He said the government would proceed in line with the policy statement delivered to Parliament, under which MOU 44 would be revoked. The Foreign Ministry would prepare the proposal and submit it to the National Security Council before it is sent on to the Cabinet for consideration.
MOU 43, however, should be handled more carefully, he said, because there has already been some degree of progress under that framework. He said the ministry remained open on the issue, but stressed that whatever course is taken should be based on shared consensus. For that reason, he said, the Foreign Ministry wants the process to remain open and inclusive.
Sihasak also cautioned against reading too much into any future JBC meeting. Even if talks do take place, he said, that would not mean the two countries were about to begin border demarcation immediately. The first task would be to discuss procedures, methods and the substance of the talks, rather than move straight into delimitation.
Asked whether Cambodia wanted to press ahead immediately with demarcation in order to reclaim territory, he said he understood Cambodia’s position, but stressed that Thailand had its own timetable.
Separately, Sihasak said he would first need to discuss the matter with the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre after being assigned by the prime minister to oversee the agency, in order to better understand its mission and responsibilities.