FM Sihasak says Thailand not ready for JBC talks with Cambodia

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow has signalled that Thailand is not yet ready to convene a new round of Joint Boundary Commission talks with Cambodia, saying Bangkok must first complete its own internal process before any meeting can take place.

Speaking on April 11, Sihasak was responding to Cambodia’s invitation for Thailand to attend a meeting of the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission, or JBC, between April 17 and 25. He said Thailand had already informed Cambodia that the Thai side must first go through domestic procedures, including approval for the reconstitution of its JBC team because the Thai membership needs to be changed.

Only once that internal process is complete, he said, can discussions move forward.

Asked whether he would personally chair the Thai side of the JBC, Sihasak said he would not. He said the work of the commission is highly technical and the chair should be someone with real expertise in international law and boundary issues, alongside representatives from the key agencies involved.