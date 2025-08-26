Senate holds closed session on MOU43-MOU44 review committee

The Senate moved forward with a proposal to form a special committee to study the advantages and disadvantages of repealing MOU43 and MOU44 in a closed session.

During the Senate meeting on August 26, chaired by Second Vice-President Bunsong Noisophon, members considered a motion submitted by Senator Gen Sawat Tassana calling for the formation of the committee to address Thai-Cambodian border issues.

Prior to deliberation, Senator Pisit Apiwatnapong suggested that the session be held in private, citing Rule 13 of the Senate regulations, due to the sensitive nature of the matter, which involves sovereignty, national interests, and international relations, and the need to protect national security. He expressed confidence that senators supporting the motion are committed to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and the welfare of its people.