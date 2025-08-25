Senate vice-president denies war room on Paetongtarn impeachment case

Speaking at Parliament, Kriangkrai clarified that he had delegated Senator Gen Sawat Tassana to prepare the closing statement for the case and submit it to the Constitutional Court in writing that same day, adding that he did not attend in person.
The impeachment petition, submitted by 36 senators, accused Paetongtarn of lacking the qualifications to serve as prime minister, citing the leaked audio clip of her conversation with Hun Sen, President of Cambodia’s Senate.
When asked whether the group of 36 senators would establish a war room on August 29, the day of the ruling, Kriangkrai replied: “There will be no war room.”