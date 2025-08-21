Ex-senator commends Paetongtarn for strong court defence preparations

A former senator on Thursday praised suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for her well-prepared responses to Constitutional Court judges in the case involving an alleged leaked audio clip of her conversation with former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen.
Direkrit Janeklongtham, who attended the hearing when Paetongtarn testified before the Constitutional Court, told Nation TV that she appeared confident and well-prepared in replying to the judges’ inquiries.
Paetongtarn was suspended as prime minister pending judicial review after 36 senators filed a petition accusing her of serious ethical misconduct during her talks with Hun Sen. They alleged that she attempted to appease him and referred to the Second Army Area Command as “the other side.”
Direkrit said Paetongtarn made two key points before the court:
Direkrit said her explanations were consistent with the statements she previously gave to the media after the audio clip became a political issue.
According to Direkrit, the Constitutional Court judges questioned Paetongtarn on several points, including:
While praising Paetongtarn’s composure and responses, Direkrit added that he remained uneasy about the government’s handling of Thai-Cambodian border tensions, saying the issue continued to pose challenges to national security and administration.