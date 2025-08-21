Ex-senator commends Paetongtarn for strong court defence preparations

Paetongtarn questioned over Hun Sen audio clip

A former senator on Thursday praised suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for her well-prepared responses to Constitutional Court judges in the case involving an alleged leaked audio clip of her conversation with former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen.

Direkrit Janeklongtham, who attended the hearing when Paetongtarn testified before the Constitutional Court, told Nation TV that she appeared confident and well-prepared in replying to the judges’ inquiries.

Paetongtarn was suspended as prime minister pending judicial review after 36 senators filed a petition accusing her of serious ethical misconduct during her talks with Hun Sen. They alleged that she attempted to appease him and referred to the Second Army Area Command as “the other side.”