Ex-senator commends Paetongtarn for strong court defence preparations

THURSDAY, AUGUST 21, 2025

Ex-senator praises Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s strong defence in Constitutional Court over Hun Sen audio clip as judges press her on border issues.

  • A former senator, Direkrit Janeklongtham, praised suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for appearing confident and well-prepared during her testimony to the Constitutional Court.
  • Paetongtarn's defence explained that her controversial remarks in a leaked audio clip were an "advanced negotiation technique," citing a Harvard University textbook as support.
  • She also argued that her intentions in the conversation with former Cambodian PM Hun Sen were in good faith, caused no harm to Thailand, and resulted in no personal gain.

Paetongtarn questioned over Hun Sen audio clip

A former senator on Thursday praised suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for her well-prepared responses to Constitutional Court judges in the case involving an alleged leaked audio clip of her conversation with former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen.

Direkrit Janeklongtham, who attended the hearing when Paetongtarn testified before the Constitutional Court, told Nation TV that she appeared confident and well-prepared in replying to the judges’ inquiries.

Paetongtarn was suspended as prime minister pending judicial review after 36 senators filed a petition accusing her of serious ethical misconduct during her talks with Hun Sen. They alleged that she attempted to appease him and referred to the Second Army Area Command as “the other side.”

Defence strategy highlighted

Direkrit said Paetongtarn made two key points before the court:

  • She explained that the phrases criticised in the leaked clip — “if anything, you can tell me” and “he is not on our side” — were part of an advanced negotiation technique. She cited a Harvard University textbook to support her explanation.
  • She insisted that her intentions were in good faith, that her conversation did not harm Thailand, and that she did not gain any personal benefit from it.

Direkrit said her explanations were consistent with the statements she previously gave to the media after the audio clip became a political issue.

Judges’ key questions

According to Direkrit, the Constitutional Court judges questioned Paetongtarn on several points, including:

  • Her understanding of the principles of negotiating with foreign leaders
  • Whether she provided her own interpreter or relied solely on Hun Sen’s interpreter
  • How she could be certain Hun Sen’s interpreter translated her words accurately
  • Why she first appointed Suriya Juangroongruangkit as acting prime minister before later assigning Phumtham Wechayachai
  • Why she created an Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation when the National Security Council was already responsible for such duties

Concerns over border situation

While praising Paetongtarn’s composure and responses, Direkrit added that he remained uneasy about the government’s handling of Thai-Cambodian border tensions, saying the issue continued to pose challenges to national security and administration.
 

