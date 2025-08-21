Constitutional Court bans disclosure of PM impeachment hearing details

The case stems from allegations of a serious ethical breach after the release of an audio recording of a conversation between Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

Before the hearing, Constitutional Court president Nakharin Mektrairat announced that, given the case’s implications for national security, the court would prohibit the broadcasting of images and audio during witness testimony.

He also barred attendees from disseminating or distorting any details of the hearing that could mislead the public.