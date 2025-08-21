Constitutional Court bans disclosure of PM impeachment hearing details

The case stems from allegations of a serious ethical breach after the release of an audio recording of a conversation between Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.
Before the hearing, Constitutional Court president Nakharin Mektrairat announced that, given the case’s implications for national security, the court would prohibit the broadcasting of images and audio during witness testimony.
He also barred attendees from disseminating or distorting any details of the hearing that could mislead the public.
On the petitioner’s side, the Senate president appointed representatives to appear in court, including Gen Sawat Tasana, Pol Maj Gen Chatthawat Saengphet, Chanin Kanhirun, Trin Kanhirun, and Amorn Suwannaroj.
Paetongtarn appeared in person as the respondent, accompanied by witness Chatchai Bangchuad, secretary-general of the National Security Council.
The court appointed Wiroon Sangtian and Noppadon Theppitak to conduct the hearing, while other Constitutional Court judges were authorised to cross-examine.
Wiroon began by questioning Chatchai as the first witness and asked Paetongtarn to wait outside the courtroom. Should either side or their legal representatives wish to cross-examine witnesses, prior approval from the court is required.
This witness examination marks a crucial stage before the court sets the date for closing statements on August 27 and delivers its ruling on August 29, a verdict that will decide the political future of Thailand’s second female prime minister from the Shinawatra family.