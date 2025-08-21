Paetongtarn smiles as Constitutional Court hears Hun Sen audio case

Somchai added that he wished to hear how the NSC secretary-general explained matters to the court, stressing that national security officials should protect the state rather than politicians.

He speculated that Paetongtarn’s statements were probably drafted with the help of her legal team, citing works from Harvard University that are widely sold in Thailand. However, he said such books deal with business negotiations, not political disputes or armed conflicts.

Somchai argued that international leaders usually follow strict protocols in bilateral talks. Meetings are normally recorded, vetted by the Foreign Ministry, and conducted with security officials present, without the use of personal phone calls, he explained.

He pointed out that the audio clip made it clear mistakes had been made, which led senators to allege serious ethical violations.

“Paetongtarn is fortunate. If she resigns before the ruling, the case would be dropped and she would be safe. She still has seven days before the August 29 verdict,” he said.

“But if she remains, I believe the outcome will be similar to past prime ministerial cases — Samak Sundaravej, Yingluck Shinawatra, and Srettha Thavisin. Compared with those three cases combined, Paetongtarn’s is far heavier. My advice is: resign on your birthday,”

At around 9.28am, Paetongtarn arrived at the Constitutional Court with her family, aides, and legal team. She smiled but declined to speak to the press.

According to court officials, Thursday’s hearing would be shown via closed-circuit television for the media, but only the opening session would include sound. The rest of the proceedings would be silent until the hearing concluded.

A press release summarising the testimony will be issued later in the evening.