Police, prosecutors interrogate Paetongtarn over Hun Sen’s leaked audio clip

Cybercrime police and public prosecutors have jointly interrogated suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in a case involving former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen.
Hun Sen has been accused of deliberately recording and leaking a private phone conversation with Paetongtarn to create political turmoil in Thailand.
Deputy attorney-general Watcharin Phanurat clarified that the case was not filed against Paetongtarn but against Hun Sen, who is accused of violating Article 116 of the Criminal Code by releasing the clip with intent to incite protests against the Thai government.
Watcharin said several individuals filed complaints against Hun Sen with the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB). Paetongtarn’s testimony, he added, was valuable to the investigation.
Police and prosecutors still plan to question three or four more individuals, including those who lodged the complaints with the CCIB. The interrogations should be completed by the end of this month.
Watcharin noted that his committee would finalise the case by no later than September 10 and forward the investigative report to the attorney-general for a decision.
If the attorney-general decides to pursue charges, the Criminal Court could issue an arrest warrant against Hun Sen. Thai police would then request Interpol to issue an international warrant.
While Thai authorities cannot arrest Hun Sen inside Cambodia, an Interpol warrant would significantly restrict his ability to travel abroad.
Watcharin also said several complaints accuse Hun Sen of responsibility for deaths and injuries during past Thai-Cambodian border clashes.
The case against Hun Sen is separate from complaints lodged against Paetongtarn by a group of senators and other individuals with the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).
These complaints accuse Paetongtarn of sedition, alleging she gave in to Hun Sen’s demands and criticised the Second Army Area commander during her phone conversation with him.
The CIB has forwarded 14 complaints against Paetongtarn to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) for further investigation.
In a related development, the Constitutional Court has scheduled August 29 to deliver its verdict on a petition filed by 36 senators. The petition alleges that Paetongtarn breached the prime minister’s ethical standards in her conversation with Hun Sen.