Police, prosecutors interrogate Paetongtarn over Hun Sen’s leaked audio clip

Possible arrest warrant against Hun Sen

If the attorney-general decides to pursue charges, the Criminal Court could issue an arrest warrant against Hun Sen. Thai police would then request Interpol to issue an international warrant.

While Thai authorities cannot arrest Hun Sen inside Cambodia, an Interpol warrant would significantly restrict his ability to travel abroad.

Watcharin also said several complaints accuse Hun Sen of responsibility for deaths and injuries during past Thai-Cambodian border clashes.

Separate complaints against Paetongtarn

The case against Hun Sen is separate from complaints lodged against Paetongtarn by a group of senators and other individuals with the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).

These complaints accuse Paetongtarn of sedition, alleging she gave in to Hun Sen’s demands and criticised the Second Army Area commander during her phone conversation with him.

The CIB has forwarded 14 complaints against Paetongtarn to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) for further investigation.

Constitutional Court ruling expected August 29

In a related development, the Constitutional Court has scheduled August 29 to deliver its verdict on a petition filed by 36 senators. The petition alleges that Paetongtarn breached the prime minister’s ethical standards in her conversation with Hun Sen.

