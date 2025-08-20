Paetongtarn’s possible resignation: A question of survival or no escape?

As August progresses, political observers are keenly awaiting the fate of the country's leader, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, in the ongoing case involving the leaked "audio clip" of a conversation between her and Cambodian Senate President, Hun Sen, on June 18, 2025.

The critical question is whether Paetongtarn's status as Prime Minister will be terminated according to Article 170(1)(4) and Article 160(4) and (5) of the Constitution.

The Constitutional Court is scheduled to hear witnesses for the petitioners on August 21, 2025, with a ruling expected on August 29, 2025.

Speculation has been rife that Paetongtarn may resign before the Court delivers its verdict, with reports suggesting her absence from two consecutive Cabinet meetings as a sign of this possibility.

While some have suggested that her resignation might be a way out, similar to the case of former Minister Pichit Chuenban, who resigned before the Court ruled on his qualifications, there are key differences between the two cases.

Pichit was appointed as a minister in April 2024. Subsequently, 40 Senators filed a petition to the Constitutional Court, raising concerns that Pichit did not meet the required qualifications.