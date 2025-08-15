Prommin says Paetongtarn likely to testify in person before Constitutional Court on Aug 21

Dr Prommin Lertsuridej, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, commented on the Constitutional Court’s decision to summon two additional witnesses — Prime Minister and Culture Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, and National Security Council Secretary-General Chatchai Bangchwad — in the Hun Sen audio clip case. The hearing is scheduled for August 21, with the ruling set for August 29.
When asked whether the Prime Minister would appear in person, Prommin said he believed she would decide for herself, but it was likely she would attend.
Asked if the Prime Minister’s team was confident, he replied: “With sincerity, we have done everything for the nation and with good intentions. I believe that is an important reason.”
On whether there would be any issues given that five witnesses were proposed but the court accepted only the NSC Secretary-General as an additional witness, Prommin said: “It depends on the facts, and the facts are as they are.”
The case stems from a petition filed by members of the Senate, asking the Constitutional Court to determine whether Paetongtarn should be disqualified from her ministerial role due to a recorded conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.