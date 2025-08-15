Prommin says Paetongtarn likely to testify in person before Constitutional Court on Aug 21

Dr Prommin Lertsuridej, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, commented on the Constitutional Court’s decision to summon two additional witnesses — Prime Minister and Culture Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, and National Security Council Secretary-General Chatchai Bangchwad — in the Hun Sen audio clip case. The hearing is scheduled for August 21, with the ruling set for August 29.

When asked whether the Prime Minister would appear in person, Prommin said he believed she would decide for herself, but it was likely she would attend.

Asked if the Prime Minister’s team was confident, he replied: “With sincerity, we have done everything for the nation and with good intentions. I believe that is an important reason.”