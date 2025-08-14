Phumtham confident of Paetongtarn’s survival, no contingency plan

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayakul said on Thursday that the ruling Pheu Thai Party has no contingency plan for the constitutional court case against suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, expressing confidence she will survive.

Phumtham also dismissed the possibility that Paetongtarn would resign before the court delivers a ruling on her case on August 29, saying she has never discussed this possibility.

The court has scheduled August 29 for the verdict in the case against Paetongtarn, who has been accused by a group of 36 senators of breaching the ethical standards of the prime minister by siding with Cambodia during a phone conversation with Cambodian strongman Hun Sen.