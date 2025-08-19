Pheu Thai quashes Prayut comeback talk, Paetongtarn absent from cabinet twice

Responding to speculation that the court could rule in Paetongtarn’s favour by a narrow 5–4 margin, Sorawong said he had no knowledge of the judges’ voting intentions but maintained confidence in her innocence.

When asked whether such rumours might put pressure on the court, Sorawong said: “I am confident nothing can pressure the court. The outcome will be based on facts and evidence presented, but ultimately it rests with the court’s authority.”

He admitted that swirling rumours have made governing more difficult but said the government was relying on its work to restore public trust.

Asked if Paetongtarn would act against inactive civil servants should she be cleared on August 29, Sorawong laughed before replying that the current working environment was heavy and uncertain.

“Nobody knows whether the government will stay or go. But we are doing our best, and the country must keep moving forward. There is no dead end,” he said, adding that civil servants must remain steadfast as the backbone of the nation’s work.

Paetongtarn skips two consecutive cabinet meetings

The cabinet convened as usual on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai. However, three ministers were reported absent from today’s meeting.

In addition to Paetongtarn, who also serves as culture minister, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit and Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa submitted leave requests.

It is noteworthy that Paetongtarn has now missed two consecutive cabinet meetings, amid close attention on the Constitutional Court’s scheduled hearing on August 21 over her alleged audio conversation with Hun Sen.

Questions remain as to whether she will appear in person to testify, as reports suggest, while she has not spoken to the media for the past three weeks.