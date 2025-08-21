Court moves up closing statements in Paetongtarn audio case to August 25

At 10.30am on Thursday (August 21), the Constitutional Court began hearing witnesses in the case filed by 36 senators seeking a ruling on whether Paetongtarn, who also serves as culture minister, should be disqualified as prime minister.

The senators argued that Paetongtarn had failed to demonstrate integrity and had violated or disregarded serious ethical standards in connection with the leaked conversation with Hun Sen.

The court has so far examined two witnesses: Paetongtarn herself and Chatchai Bangchuad, secretary-general of the National Security Council (NSC).