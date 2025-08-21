Court moves up closing statements in Paetongtarn audio case to August 25

At 10.30am on Thursday (August 21), the Constitutional Court began hearing witnesses in the case filed by 36 senators seeking a ruling on whether Paetongtarn, who also serves as culture minister, should be disqualified as prime minister.
The senators argued that Paetongtarn had failed to demonstrate integrity and had violated or disregarded serious ethical standards in connection with the leaked conversation with Hun Sen.
The court has so far examined two witnesses: Paetongtarn herself and Chatchai Bangchuad, secretary-general of the National Security Council (NSC).
At about 1pm, after roughly three hours of proceedings, Constitutional Court president Nakharin Mektrairat declared the hearings concluded. He said the sessions were recorded using audio and visual equipment, stressing that attendees were prohibited from disclosing details of the proceedings or distorting facts or legal interpretations in a way that could mislead the public.
The court ruled that each judge would have just one day to prepare their individual opinion to ensure a thorough and comprehensive decision. Accordingly, both parties must submit their closing statements by August 25, brought forward from the original deadline of August 27. Failure to do so will be deemed a waiver of the right to submit.
Oral statements, voting, and the verdict reading will proceed as originally scheduled on August 29.
Once the hearings concluded, both parties and authorised attendees left the court immediately without giving interviews. Paetongtarn, accompanied by her family, exited the building, paid respects to the royal portrait in the lobby, and then departed in their vehicle.