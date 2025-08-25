One year of Paetongtarn: government at risk, policies at breaking point

On August 16, 2024, the House of Representatives voted 319 to 145 to endorse Paetongtarn Shinawatra as Thailand’s 31st prime minister, succeeding Srettha Thavisin, who was disqualified by the Constitutional Court over the appointment of Pichit Chuenban as a minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office.

But a year on, Paetongtarn’s administration is engulfed in legal battles. The so-called “audio clip case”, involving a leaked conversation between the prime minister and Hun Sen, president of Cambodia’s Senate, has triggered petitions questioning her qualifications and ethical standards.

The Constitutional Court has ordered Paetongtarn to suspend her duties pending a ruling on her premiership, scheduled for August 29. In parallel, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is pursuing its own inquiry into the same case after formally accepting it in June 2025. A decision is expected within six months.

These legal challenges have thrown the government into a political vacuum, paralysing its leadership at a critical time.

Meanwhile, the 11-party coalition is grappling with internal conflict, particularly between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai, which has further delayed the rollout of key policies.