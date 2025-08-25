Business sector wary as Paetongtarn awaits court ruling

Analysts warn that the outcome could significantly influence business sentiment and economic stability.
On August 21, Paetongtarn testified before the Constitutional Court regarding an alleged leaked conversation between herself and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen. Her legal team is now compiling evidence and a closing statement to submit to the court by August 25, as ordered.
The verdict is scheduled for August 29, a decision that many believe could reshape Thailand’s political landscape. Reports of a possible resignation were dismissed by Prommin Lertsuridej, the prime minister’s secretary-general, who stressed that Paetongtarn remains in office and that due process should be respected to avoid public confusion.
In a separate development, the Criminal Court acquitted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra of lèse-majesté and Computer Crime Act charges linked to a 2015 interview with South Korean media.
The court ruled that prosecutors had failed to prove the remarks were defamatory or malicious towards the monarchy.
However, Thaksin still faces a pending case concerning his hospital stay at the Police General Hospital. The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions has set September 9 for its ruling and has summoned both the prison chief and Thaksin to attend.
Visit Limlurcha, vice-chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said businesses were monitoring the prime minister’s case closely, noting two possible scenarios:
Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries, warned that ongoing political uncertainty was already weighing on investment decisions. Companies awaiting project approvals or construction permits may delay or even suspend plans indefinitely.
“If the domestic political situation remains unstable and government cohesion is questioned, Thailand risks losing competitiveness to its neighbours. Strong, unified governance is needed to restore investor confidence,” he said.
The private sector continues to urge stability, stressing that political unity and government credibility are key to sustaining foreign and domestic investment.