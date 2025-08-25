Business sector wary as Paetongtarn awaits court ruling

Analysts warn that the outcome could significantly influence business sentiment and economic stability.

Paetongtarn’s legal battle

On August 21, Paetongtarn testified before the Constitutional Court regarding an alleged leaked conversation between herself and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen. Her legal team is now compiling evidence and a closing statement to submit to the court by August 25, as ordered.

The verdict is scheduled for August 29, a decision that many believe could reshape Thailand’s political landscape. Reports of a possible resignation were dismissed by Prommin Lertsuridej, the prime minister’s secretary-general, who stressed that Paetongtarn remains in office and that due process should be respected to avoid public confusion.