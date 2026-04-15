Sihasak visits Oman to seek safe passage for Thai ships through Hormuz

On April 15, 2026, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow travelled to Oman at the invitation of Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi to discuss the situation in the Middle East and seek another channel of contact with Iran, with the aim of ensuring that Thai cargo vessels carrying oil, gas and fertiliser can pass safely through the Strait of Hormuz to Thailand.

Sihasak said the visit would focus in particular on security of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important maritime chokepoints. Thailand has already been working with Oman on the issue, after the Foreign Ministry earlier thanked the Omani side for helping 20 Thai crew members from the vessel Mayuree Naree and sought further cooperation to enable essential Thai cargo ships to pass through Hormuz as soon as possible.

Upon arriving in Muscat at about 1pm local time, three hours behind Thailand, Sihasak was due to hold talks with HH Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik bin Taimur Al Said, Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, and with the commander of the Royal Navy of Oman. He was also expected to thank the Omani authorities for helping to rescue the 20 Thai crew members from the Mayuree Naree and for assisting in the search for the bodies of three other crew members.

He was then scheduled to discuss energy cooperation with Eng. Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Oman’s Minister of Energy and Minerals. On April 16, he is due to meet Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, Oman’s Foreign Minister, and will also take the opportunity to meet the Thai community in Oman.