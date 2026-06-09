TSEA warns IF steel may pose safety risks, urges separate TISI standard

Following the Department of Industrial Works’ order on June 5, 2026, allowing Xin Ke Yuan Steel Co Ltd to resume normal operations at its rebar and structural steel factory, the Thailand Structural Engineers Association (TSEA) has raised concerns over the safety of steel produced from induction furnaces, or IF furnaces.

The company had previously been ordered by the Ministry of Industry to suspend operations for more than a year. The Department of Industrial Works later inspected the factory and found that it had corrected and improved its operations in line with official orders.

Reports said the steel manufacturer had been closed for failing to comply with several legal requirements, including steel products that did not meet Thai Industrial Standards (TISI), pollution from the production process that exceeded control limits under the Factory Act, and workplace safety issues.

Amorn Pimanmas, President of the Thailand Structural Engineers Association (TSEA), said engineers remained concerned about the quality of rebar produced from induction furnaces, or IF furnaces, because steel is a key material for the strength of building structures.

Although there has so far been no clear conclusion that certain building collapses were directly caused by this type of steel, Amorn said quality and compliance with standards must remain the first priority.