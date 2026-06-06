Xin Ke Yuan cleared to reopen but steel safety concerns persist

The Department of Industrial Works has allowed Xin Ke Yuan Steel Co Ltd to resume full operations at its Rayong steel plant after inspections found that the company had completed required improvements, particularly to its air-pollution collection and treatment systems.

The order, dated June 5, 2026, allows the company to continue manufacturing steel bars at its plant in the Hemaraj Rayong Industrial Estate in Nong Lalok subdistrict, Ban Khai district, Rayong province.

Xin Ke Yuan Steel had earlier been ordered to suspend all factory operations while it carried out seven corrective measures within a specified timeframe. Officials later inspected the company’s improvements under the Factory Act B.E. 2535.

According to the department, officials inspected the final outstanding item, the air-pollution collection and treatment system, on March 18, 2026. Air samples discharged from the factory were then collected on April 7 and sent for laboratory analysis.

The test results confirmed that air contaminants released from the plant complied with the standards set under the Industry Ministry’s 2021 announcement on air-contaminant limits for factories producing reinforced steel bars and steel billets for reinforced steel bars.