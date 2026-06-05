DIW allows Xin Ke Yuan Steel to resume operations after compliance checks

The Department of Industrial Works (DIW) issued an order on June 5, 2026, allowing Xin Ke Yuan Steel Co Ltd to immediately resume normal operations at its steel production plant.
The company is located in the WHA Rayong Industrial Estate in Nong Lalok subdistrict, Ban Khai district, Rayong province.
The reinstatement of the operating licence follows an earlier DIW order requiring the company to temporarily suspend all factory operations so it could correct deficiencies inside the plant and bring them into line with legal standards.
Over the past period, the company has gradually carried out improvements in line with official procedures. The timeframe for the work was extended to ensure caution and full compliance with the orders issued by competent officials.
The final key issue involved improving the system for collecting and treating air pollution generated by factory operations.
During an on-site inspection on March 18, 2026, officials found that the company had completed improvements to its air-pollution treatment system.
On April 7, 2026, air samples were collected from the exhaust stack for laboratory analysis.
The analysis showed that the concentration of pollutants released from the factory was within the standards set under the Ministry of Industry’s announcement.
Pornyod Klankrong, Director-General of the Department of Industrial Works, said the approval was a positive signal for the steel industry in Rayong. At the same time, it reaffirmed the government’s strict enforcement of environmental laws to ensure industrial development can coexist sustainably with communities and the environment.
The reopening of Xin Ke Yuan Steel followed the latest DIW order requiring the factory to suspend operations and make corrections in two key areas:
The company has cooperated in fully improving its air-pollution collection and treatment system as ordered. Air-quality measurements conducted by the Eastern Factory Pollution Research and Warning Centre in April 2026 found that pollution levels passed the legal standards.
The company has also improved its steel production process to meet TISI standards.
As the operator has fully and correctly complied with the order, the Department of Industrial Works has issued an order allowing the factory to resume operations in accordance with legal procedures.