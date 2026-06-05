DIW allows Xin Ke Yuan Steel to resume operations after compliance checks

The Department of Industrial Works (DIW) issued an order on June 5, 2026, allowing Xin Ke Yuan Steel Co Ltd to immediately resume normal operations at its steel production plant.

The company is located in the WHA Rayong Industrial Estate in Nong Lalok subdistrict, Ban Khai district, Rayong province.

The reinstatement of the operating licence follows an earlier DIW order requiring the company to temporarily suspend all factory operations so it could correct deficiencies inside the plant and bring them into line with legal standards.

Over the past period, the company has gradually carried out improvements in line with official procedures. The timeframe for the work was extended to ensure caution and full compliance with the orders issued by competent officials.

The final key issue involved improving the system for collecting and treating air pollution generated by factory operations.

During an on-site inspection on March 18, 2026, officials found that the company had completed improvements to its air-pollution treatment system.

On April 7, 2026, air samples were collected from the exhaust stack for laboratory analysis.

The analysis showed that the concentration of pollutants released from the factory was within the standards set under the Ministry of Industry’s announcement.