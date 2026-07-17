Selection panel rules Sarana disqualified as NBTC chairman under telecom law

The Senate committee also cited Ramathibodi Hospital and Praram 9 Hospital outpatient schedules, as well as Sarana’s own interview in which he acknowledged that he had continued caring for existing patients.

It also referred to information from the Revenue Department and his P.N.D. 90 personal income tax return, which indicated income from practising medicine.

The report further said there was information showing that Sarana had received remuneration from a medical supplies company. This was also considered in assessing whether he had engaged in an independent profession while holding office.

Another issue raised by the Senate committee was that Mahidol University holds a subscription television licence for Rama Channel, which is regulated by the NBTC.

The report said that if Sarana still held the status of Mahidol University employee or executive before entering the selection process, this could fall within the prohibited characteristics under Section 7 B (12) of the Frequency Allocation Organisation Act.

The committee also referred to an NBTC meeting on August 3, 2022, chaired by Sarana, which approved the renewal of Mahidol University’s licence to operate Rama Channel for another two years.

The Senate committee concluded that the evidence, including Mahidol University’s certification letter, patient-treatment records, tax evidence, Sarana’s explanations and Mahidol University’s status as a television licence holder, carried sufficient weight to establish that Sarana lacked the required qualifications and had prohibited characteristics under Section 7 B (12), Section 8 and Section 26, in conjunction with Sections 18 and 20 of the Frequency Allocation Organisation Act.

Although the previous NBTC selection committee had earlier ruled that Sarana did not have prohibited characteristics, the Senate committee noted that interested parties could still exercise their rights to appeal or bring proceedings before the Administrative Court under legal procedures.

The latest resolution was then used by the NBTC selection committee in its consideration. The committee unanimously ruled that Sarana has prohibited characteristics under the law, meaning he is deemed to have waived his right to assume office as an NBTC commissioner before appointment under Section 18 of the Frequency Allocation Organisation Act.

The decision marks a major turning point for Thailand’s spectrum and communications regulator.

The next step is for the selection committee to formally notify the NBTC board.

The Senate Secretariat has also confirmed that, if the resolution proceeds in line with this ruling, the NBTC chairman is considered to have vacated office without having to go through an impeachment process.