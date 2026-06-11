Mindanao quake puts IF steel safety in regional focus

A recent earthquake in Mindanao has shaken more than the southern Philippines. It has also brought renewed attention to the country’s construction steel standards, as industry figures and policymakers look more closely at how reinforcing steel is being produced.

The debate centres on the growing use of induction furnace, or IF, technology in steel production. The method has become widely used in the Philippines for producing construction steel bars, but concerns have intensified over whether it is suitable for materials used in buildings and infrastructure.





Bilyonaryo News Channel reported that the Mindanao earthquake had prompted greater scrutiny from both the construction sector and policymakers, with attention focused on domestic steel production standards.

Pek Hoong Chong, executive vice-president and co-chief operating officer of SteelAsia, said more than 30 plants using induction furnaces were now operating across the Philippines.

He cited research by the Philippine Iron and Steel Institute showing that 91% of substandard steel circulating in the country came from induction furnace production.

Chong said IF technology could be effective for producing machine parts, but argued that it should not be used for construction steel. The key problem, he said, is that the system cannot properly remove impurities from the steel.