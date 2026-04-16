10 associations press state to tighten IF steel factory scrutiny

Quality and TISI compliance under the spotlight

The industry groups argue that the core issue lies in steel quality and compliance with TISI 20-2559 for plain round bars and TISI 24-2559 for deformed bars.

They say the key to producing safe reinforcing steel is tight control over chemical composition and the removal of impurities.

In their view, many IF-based producers do not have a proper steel refining system, or ladle furnace, making it difficult to stabilise chemical elements at the level required by the standards.

Without that process, they warn, controlling phosphorus and sulphur consistently is far more difficult, raising the risk that the finished steel may become brittle or fail to meet required mechanical properties.

They also argue that steel not refined through a ladle furnace tends to contain higher levels of non-metallic inclusions, which can become weak points when the material is placed under tensile stress or bent.

Call for stricter restart conditions

The associations are asking TISI and the Department of Industrial Works to set a tougher new benchmark before any suspended IF plant is allowed back into production.

One of their main proposals is to require any steel mill seeking to resume operations to install a ladle furnace as a basic condition.

If a producer claims to use another technology instead, the groups say it should be reviewed and approved only by TISI’s technical committee to confirm that it can genuinely control impurities, rather than relying solely on random finished-product testing.

They argue that checking only the final product is not enough if the production process itself still lacks consistency and control.