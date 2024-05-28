TISI sets new industrial standards for food-grade plastic bags

The Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) under the Industry Ministry has set new standards for plastic bags for hot foods, for frozen foods and for warming foods in microwave ovens,

Industry Minister Pimphattra Wichaikul announced on Tuesday.

She said the TISI board voted on May 21 to replace old standards for hot-storage, cold storage and microwave plastic bags to make them safer for consumers.

She said she has instructed the TISI to speed up issuance of an announcement to declare these kinds of food-grade plastic bags as controlled goods to protect consumers.