Authorities shut illegal steel plant over 2025 steel law breach

Thai authorities have ordered BNSS Steel Group Co Ltd to cease operations immediately after inspectors found the company had breached Thailand’s 2025 restrictions on steel factory establishment and expansion. The order follows a fresh inspection at the company’s plant in WHA Chonburi 1 Industrial Estate.





Pornyod Klankrong, Director-General of the Department of Industrial Works, said officials inspected the factory on April 9, 2026, and found that the company had previously been granted permission by the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand to use land and operate a steel manufacturing business at the estate since 1993.

However, the department said the company had never formally notified the authorities that it had begun operations, yet was found to have illegally produced steel that did not comply with industrial product standards. Officials also said the company had committed multiple breaches of factory law, including improper industrial waste management and failure to comply with its environmental impact assessment and licensing conditions.

Although the Industrial Estate Authority had repeatedly ordered the company to suspend operations and rectify the factory, the company continued to defy those orders. Its permit to use the land and operate the steel business was eventually revoked on May 13, 2025, ending its legal status as a factory from that date onward.