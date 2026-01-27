State tightens factory controls on PM2.5 to protect public health

From the measures set by the government and assigned to relevant agencies to supervise, and to develop mechanisms for preventing, controlling, monitoring and inspecting all sources of PM2.5—across agriculture, transport and industry—every agency has carried out strict and serious oversight.

For the industrial sector, actions include inspection and legal enforcement measures, support and promotion measures, legal upgrades, stricter dust controls, and participation measures—particularly for industry, where many types of factories discharge particulate matter into the atmosphere and are major sources of PM2.5.

Surin Worakijthamrong, Director-General of the Pollution Control Department (PCD), said that under inspection and enforcement measures, the PCD has inspected particulate emissions from factory stacks to strengthen surveillance and strict law enforcement.

Examples include inspections of cement plants and lime plants in Saraburi province, inspections of sugar factories and biomass power plants, as well as providing advice and explaining requirements to operators to reduce emissions effectively.

The target is to provide inspection guidance covering a total of 58 sugar factories and biomass power plants nationwide. In addition, the Ministry of Industry has a proactive factory inspection plan. In 2025/2026, inspections in Bangkok, the metropolitan area, and 17 northern provinces have covered 519 factories, and orders have been issued to 14 factories.