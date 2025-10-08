Chadchart expands pollution control zone across Bangkok to tackle PM2.5

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Wednesday (October 8, 2025) provided an update on preparations to tackle the ongoing PM2.5 air pollution crisis, announcing the city's plan to strengthen pollution control measures throughout the year.

He highlighted Bangkok’s status as a "Pollution Control Zone" as a key tool for implementing stringent, year-round regulations.

Governor Chadchart revealed that Bangkok plans to expand its Low Emission Zone (LEZ) beyond just vehicle emissions, with a focus on limiting the use of cars emitting black smoke during pollution spikes. Only vehicles listed in the "green account" will be allowed in these areas. Violations of the LEZ will result in fines of up to 2,000 baht or imprisonment for up to one month, or both.