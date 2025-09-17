Bangkok and four northern provinces officially declared pollution control zones

The Royal Gazette website on Tuesday published an announcement from the National Environment Board declaring Bangkok and four northern provinces as official “pollution control zones” for 2025.

The move comes in response to persistent air quality problems in Bangkok, particularly from November to March each year, which consistently fail to meet general air quality standards. The pollution is severe enough to pose health risks to the public and may cause long-term environmental damage.

In its 4/2568 meeting on September 8, 2025, the National Environment Board designated Bangkok as a pollution control zone, effective from November to March each year, to enforce measures aimed at controlling, reducing, and eliminating pollution.

Similarly, the provinces of Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, and Mae Hong Son have been designated pollution control zones, effective from February to May each year, under the same framework to mitigate pollution and protect the environment.

The measures take effect from the day following their publication in the Royal Gazette.