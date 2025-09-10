Bangkok and Samut Prakan declared rabies zones, 30-day animal movement ban

The order, issued after rabies cases were detected in Nong Bon subdistrict, Prawet district, Bangkok, will remain in effect from September 9 to October 8. The outbreak has been classified as a serious threat that can spread to humans, dogs, cats, cattle, buffalo and other mammals.
Designated epidemic zone
The epidemic zone covers Nong Bon in Prawet district, bordered by:
Strict measures imposed
Animal owners must strictly comply with all orders issued by the official veterinarian. Any person who violates or fails to comply with such provisions or orders shall be liable to imprisonment for up to two years, a fine not exceeding 40,000 baht, or both.
High-risk areas under alert
The Bangkok Veterinary Public Health Office’s rabies control unit has also issued a warning after rabid animals were found on Chalerm Phrakiat Rama 9 Soi 49, Nong Bon subdistrict, Prawet district, Bangkok.
Residents in the area and surrounding communities within a five-kilometre radius have been urged to exercise extreme caution. The high-risk zones include:
Authorities strongly advise residents to avoid any contact with stray animals in these areas.
Public safety guidelines