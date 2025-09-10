Bangkok and Samut Prakan declared rabies zones, 30-day animal movement ban

The order, issued after rabies cases were detected in Nong Bon subdistrict, Prawet district, Bangkok, will remain in effect from September 9 to October 8. The outbreak has been classified as a serious threat that can spread to humans, dogs, cats, cattle, buffalo and other mammals.

Designated epidemic zone

The epidemic zone covers Nong Bon in Prawet district, bordered by:

North: Thap Chang, Saphan Sung district, Bangkok

South: Bang Kaeo, Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan

East: Racha Thewa, Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan

West: Bang Chak, Phra Khanong district, Bangkok

Strict measures imposed

No animal movement: Dogs, cats, or their carcasses cannot be moved into or out of the declared area without written permission from an authorised veterinarian.

Mandatory reporting: Owners must report sick animals to authorities within 12 hours.

Carcass control: Dead animals must remain where they died until reported to veterinary officers.

Animal owners must strictly comply with all orders issued by the official veterinarian. Any person who violates or fails to comply with such provisions or orders shall be liable to imprisonment for up to two years, a fine not exceeding 40,000 baht, or both.