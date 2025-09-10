Bangkok and Samut Prakan declared rabies zones, 30-day animal movement ban

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2025

The Department of Livestock Development has urgently declared parts of Bangkok and Samut Prakan as temporary epidemic zones following a rabies outbreak, imposing a 30-day ban on the movement of dogs, cats and other mammals.

The order, issued after rabies cases were detected in Nong Bon subdistrict, Prawet district, Bangkok, will remain in effect from September 9 to October 8. The outbreak has been classified as a serious threat that can spread to humans, dogs, cats, cattle, buffalo and other mammals.

Designated epidemic zone

The epidemic zone covers Nong Bon in Prawet district, bordered by:

  • North: Thap Chang, Saphan Sung district, Bangkok
  • South: Bang Kaeo, Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan
  • East: Racha Thewa, Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan
  • West: Bang Chak, Phra Khanong district, Bangkok

Strict measures imposed

  • No animal movement: Dogs, cats, or their carcasses cannot be moved into or out of the declared area without written permission from an authorised veterinarian.
  • Mandatory reporting: Owners must report sick animals to authorities within 12 hours.
  • Carcass control: Dead animals must remain where they died until reported to veterinary officers.

Animal owners must strictly comply with all orders issued by the official veterinarian. Any person who violates or fails to comply with such provisions or orders shall be liable to imprisonment for up to two years, a fine not exceeding 40,000 baht, or both.

High-risk areas under alert

The Bangkok Veterinary Public Health Office’s rabies control unit has also issued a warning after rabid animals were found on Chalerm Phrakiat Rama 9 Soi 49, Nong Bon subdistrict, Prawet district, Bangkok.

Residents in the area and surrounding communities within a five-kilometre radius have been urged to exercise extreme caution. The high-risk zones include:

  • Nong Bon, Prawet district, Bangkok
  • Dok Mai, Prawet district, Bangkok
  • Prawet, Prawet district, Bangkok
  • On Nut, Suan Luang district, Bangkok
  • Phatthanakan, Suan Luang district, Bangkok
  • Thap Chang, Saphan Sung district, Bangkok
  • Lat Krabang, Lat Krabang district, Bangkok
  • Bang Na Nuea, Bang Na district, Bangkok
  • Bang Chak, Phra Khanong district, Bangkok
  • Bang Kaeo, Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan
  • Racha Thewa, Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan

Authorities strongly advise residents to avoid any contact with stray animals in these areas.

Public safety guidelines

  • Avoid touching stray animals, particularly dogs and cats.
     
  • If bitten or scratched, immediately wash wounds with soap and water, and seek rabies vaccination at a hospital without delay.
     
  • Report suspected rabid animals showing signs such as agitation, unprovoked biting, stiffness, drooling or hanging tongue to the Bangkok Dog Control Centre (Prawet) at 02-328-7460 or 02-328-7355.
