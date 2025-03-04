Rabies control zone declared in Maha Sarakham district

The Maha Sarakham Livestock Development Office has declared a rabies control zone in a tambon in the northeastern province after a cow died from rabies.

On 28 February, the office issued an announcement designating Tambon Na Kha in Wapi Pathum district as an area where rabies had been detected. Animal owners, including those with dogs, cats, and livestock, are prohibited from moving their animals out of the zone without official permission.

The control zone will be in effect from 28 February to 29 March.