Rabies control zone declared in Maha Sarakham district

TUESDAY, MARCH 04, 2025

Maha Sarakham has declared a rabies control zone in Tambon Na Kha after a cow tested positive. Animal movement is restricted until 29 March. Officials are vaccinating pets and livestock to prevent further spread. The cow may have been bitten by a rabid stray dog.

The Maha Sarakham Livestock Development Office has declared a rabies control zone in a tambon in the northeastern province after a cow died from rabies.

On 28 February, the office issued an announcement designating Tambon Na Kha in Wapi Pathum district as an area where rabies had been detected. Animal owners, including those with dogs, cats, and livestock, are prohibited from moving their animals out of the zone without official permission.

The control zone will be in effect from 28 February to 29 March.

According to the office, the declaration followed a positive rabies test on a deceased cow in Moo 10 village. The cow’s owner had alerted the Wapi Pathum livestock office after noticing symptoms consistent with rabies. District officials collected a sample for laboratory testing, which confirmed the presence of the rabies virus.

The Maha Sarakham Livestock Office stated that the cow may have been bitten by a rabid stray dog.

Following the declaration of the rabies control zone, officials were dispatched to vaccinate cats and dogs in all villages within the tambon. Additionally, four cows that had been raised alongside the infected one were vaccinated and are being closely monitored.

