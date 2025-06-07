5 key infectious diseases Thai people must watch for in June

Public Health Ministry on Thursday (June 5) held a meeting of the National Communicable Disease Committee to address the ongoing infectious disease situations in Thailand. The committee highlighted five major diseases that the public should be aware of and monitor closely in the month of June:
1. Covid-19
The number of Covid-19 cases has been rising recently. As of 2025, there have been 330,485 confirmed cases, with outbreaks primarily occurring in educational institutions and prisons. There have been 73 deaths, most of which were among the elderly or individuals with underlying health conditions.
2. Influenza
In 2025, 346,956 cases of influenza have been reported, with 47 deaths. Similar to Covid-19, most fatalities have been among the elderly or those with pre-existing conditions.
For both Covid-19 and influenza, the government encourages Thai people to strengthen their immunity by following health guidelines, including getting vaccinated, wearing masks in crowded places, and practicing good hygiene.
The ministry also discussed a new plan for monitoring and controlling diseases among foreign populations, specifically focusing on biometric data to enhance identification, aligned with humanitarian principles and data protection standards.
3. Rabies
The rabies situation remains a concern, with 5 deaths reported in Chonburi, Sisaket, Chachoengsao, Tak, and Nakhon Ratchasima in 2025. Areas with a higher risk of rabies (red zones) have been identified, including Tak, Nakhon Nayok, Rayong, Chachoengsao, and Chonburi. The government is pushing for greater monitoring and rabies vaccinations, particularly in these regions.
4. Syphilis
In 2025, there have been 12,862 syphilis cases, with 582 cases of congenital syphilis (in children under 2 years old) and 2 deaths. The majority of cases are linked to young mothers under 25 years old, many of whom delayed prenatal care or did not attend clinics at all.
5. Anthrax
5 anthrax cases were reported in Mukdahan Province, with 1 death. The patients had a history of regularly consuming raw meat. Another case was reported in Sa Kaeo Province, where the individual had a risky habit of consuming raw meat. Authorities are conducting investigations to track down further cases among both humans and animals.
The Public Health Ministry emphasizes the importance of adhering to strict health measures to prevent disease transmission. These measures include avoiding contact with sick or dead livestock, washing hands after contact with animals, ensuring meat is certified safe, and consuming only properly cooked food. If any abnormal symptoms occur, people should seek medical attention immediately.