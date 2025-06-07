5 key infectious diseases Thai people must watch for in June

Public Health Ministry on Thursday (June 5) held a meeting of the National Communicable Disease Committee to address the ongoing infectious disease situations in Thailand. The committee highlighted five major diseases that the public should be aware of and monitor closely in the month of June:

1. Covid-19

The number of Covid-19 cases has been rising recently. As of 2025, there have been 330,485 confirmed cases, with outbreaks primarily occurring in educational institutions and prisons. There have been 73 deaths, most of which were among the elderly or individuals with underlying health conditions.

2. Influenza

In 2025, 346,956 cases of influenza have been reported, with 47 deaths. Similar to Covid-19, most fatalities have been among the elderly or those with pre-existing conditions.

For both Covid-19 and influenza, the government encourages Thai people to strengthen their immunity by following health guidelines, including getting vaccinated, wearing masks in crowded places, and practicing good hygiene.

The ministry also discussed a new plan for monitoring and controlling diseases among foreign populations, specifically focusing on biometric data to enhance identification, aligned with humanitarian principles and data protection standards.