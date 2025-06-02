First case of anthrax confirmed in Sa Kaeo province

The first confirmed case of anthrax in Sa Kaeo province has been reported, prompting swift public health responses to trace the infection source and implement containment measures.
Dr Tharapong Kupko, chief of the Sa Kaeo Public Health Office, confirmed that the patient is a 53-year-old man residing in Tambon Tha Yaek, Muang district. He was hospitalised at Pattaya Pattamakhun Hospital in Chon Buri with infectious blisters on his neck, head, and limbs.
The Disease Control Area 6 Office in Chon Buri notified the Sa Kaeo health office at 16:45 on Sunday that the patient had tested positive for Bacillus anthracis, the bacterium that causes anthrax.
Dr Tharapong stated that the patient had a preference for traditional Isan dishes made with raw beef. He reportedly consumed raw beef about a week prior to the onset of symptoms and is suspected to have contracted anthrax through the contaminated meat.
In response, the Sa Kaeo Public Health Office is collaborating with provincial and tambon-level health facilities to identify the source of infection. They are also tracing individuals who may have come into contact with infected cattle.
Residents of Muang district and surrounding areas have been urged to avoid eating raw meat, to wash their hands thoroughly or bathe after handling livestock, and to report any suspicious deaths of animals to livestock development officials immediately.
Authorities stressed that under no circumstances should people consume meat from animals that die under unclear or suspicious conditions. Prompt reporting will help prevent further infections.
Background on Anthrax and Other Recent Cases
Anthrax is a serious infectious disease caused by the spore-forming bacterium Bacillus anthracis. It primarily affects livestock such as cattle, sheep, and goats, but humans can become infected through contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products.
A previous suspected case involved a 64-year-old man in Nong Bua Lamphu on May 23, but local authorities later confirmed he tested negative for anthrax.
On April 30, the Mukdahan Public Health Office confirmed an anthrax outbreak following the death of a local resident on April 27. The outbreak resulted in four infections and one death, but was declared under control by May 7.