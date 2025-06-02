First case of anthrax confirmed in Sa Kaeo province

The first confirmed case of anthrax in Sa Kaeo province has been reported, prompting swift public health responses to trace the infection source and implement containment measures.

53-Year-Old Man Diagnosed with Anthrax

Dr Tharapong Kupko, chief of the Sa Kaeo Public Health Office, confirmed that the patient is a 53-year-old man residing in Tambon Tha Yaek, Muang district. He was hospitalised at Pattaya Pattamakhun Hospital in Chon Buri with infectious blisters on his neck, head, and limbs.

The Disease Control Area 6 Office in Chon Buri notified the Sa Kaeo health office at 16:45 on Sunday that the patient had tested positive for Bacillus anthracis, the bacterium that causes anthrax.