Laos heightens Anthrax alert, bans animal imports from Thailand

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Laos announced on May 5, heightened surveillance measures for anthrax following an outbreak reported in Mukdahan Province, Thailand.
As a precaution, the government has temporarily banned the import of all animals and animal products from Thailand.
The directive includes a ban on the importation and transportation of livestock such as cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats, pigs, and horses, as well as any animal-derived products, to prevent the potential spread of the disease into Laos.
Lao border officials have been instructed to strictly inspect all vehicles arriving from Thailand and to disinfect them to mitigate the risk of infection.
Farmers and livestock owners across Laos have also been advised to closely monitor their animals for signs of illness and report any unusual symptoms to authorities immediately.
In response to the threat, the Lao government has launched vaccination campaigns in high-risk areas and urged the public to stay informed on anthrax-related updates.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, Deputy Government Spokesperson Anukoon Pruksanusak revealed that, according to the Department of Disease Control, anthrax is a zoonotic disease caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis.
This bacterium is commonly found in natural environments such as soil and water, where its spores can survive extreme conditions for decades. In particular, anthrax spores may persist in soil that contains the remains of infected animals.
Importantly, there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission, and the public is urged not to panic.
The animals most commonly affected include cattle, buffalo, goats, and sheep. Infected animals typically exhibit symptoms such as fever, lethargy, loss of appetite, unexplained illness, and sudden death.
Human infection usually occurs through direct contact with infected animals—such as during slaughtering, consumption of raw or undercooked meat, or handling of hides or wool contaminated with anthrax spores.
Anthrax can be transmitted to humans through three main routes:
Contact Transmission
Infection can occur when handling or butchering animals that have died from anthrax. The spores can enter the body through cuts or abrasions on the skin.
Symptoms typically develop within 1–7 days after exposure, though it may take longer depending on the individual and the level of exposure.
Initial signs include a small bump that becomes a blister, then an ulcer with a black center resembling a cigarette burn. If left untreated, the infection can spread to the lymph nodes and bloodstream, leading to sepsis.
Ingestion
Consuming raw or undercooked meat from infected animals may lead to gastrointestinal anthrax. Symptoms include high fever, abdominal discomfort, nausea, and vomiting—similar to food poisoning. Without treatment, the infection can enter the bloodstream and become fatal.
Inhalation
Though rare, inhalation anthrax occurs when spores are breathed in, often in areas contaminated by infected animal remains. These spores can survive in the environment for months or even years. Symptoms include fever, body aches, cough, difficulty breathing, cyanosis (bluish skin), and can rapidly progress to respiratory failure and death.
Prevention Measures
Always wear gloves when handling or preparing raw meat from animals, especially in areas with known anthrax cases.
Wash your hands thoroughly after handling raw meat.
Cook meat thoroughly to kill any potential bacteria.
Purchase meat only from reliable, certified sources.
If you experience unusual symptoms after handling animals or consuming meat, seek medical attention immediately.
Anthrax is treatable with antibiotics, and in cases of exposure without symptoms, preventive treatment is available to stop the illness from developing.
For more information, contact the Department of Disease Control hotline at 1422.