Laos heightens Anthrax alert, bans animal imports from Thailand

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Laos announced on May 5, heightened surveillance measures for anthrax following an outbreak reported in Mukdahan Province, Thailand.

As a precaution, the government has temporarily banned the import of all animals and animal products from Thailand.

The directive includes a ban on the importation and transportation of livestock such as cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats, pigs, and horses, as well as any animal-derived products, to prevent the potential spread of the disease into Laos.

Lao border officials have been instructed to strictly inspect all vehicles arriving from Thailand and to disinfect them to mitigate the risk of infection.

Farmers and livestock owners across Laos have also been advised to closely monitor their animals for signs of illness and report any unusual symptoms to authorities immediately.

In response to the threat, the Lao government has launched vaccination campaigns in high-risk areas and urged the public to stay informed on anthrax-related updates.