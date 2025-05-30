Anthrax suspected in Nong Bua Lamphu; Urgent contact tracing launched

According to the hospital, the man, from Sub Phu Kao village, Nong Ruea Subdistrict, Non Sang District, presented with itchy blisters on his back, arm, abdomen, and shoulder. The lesions had red edges and pus-like centres that later developed into black scabs, raising serious concern among local health officials.
Doctors initially suspected anthrax infection and sent samples for laboratory confirmation. Gram staining showed positive results consistent with Bacillus anthracis, the bacterium that causes anthrax. The patient is currently receiving inpatient care under close supervision by doctors and nurses at Non Sang Hospital.
The Public Health Ministry’s Surveillance and Rapid Response Team (SRRT) found that on May 23, the patient participated in butchering beef in a field in Sub Phu Kao village. The meat was then prepared as larb (raw spicy beef salad) and consumed with four friends. This activity is considered the likely source of infection.
The patient began showing symptoms on May 25, with itchy blisters spreading from his back to the shoulders, abdomen, and arms. His family of four, living in the same house, did not consume the meat that day.
To contain the situation and prevent an outbreak, the Non Sang District Situation Awareness Team (SAT), the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) from the Nong Bua Lamphu Provincial Public Health Office, and the Provincial Livestock Office will conduct further investigations today (May 30). They will trace all close contacts and thoroughly examine the source of the contaminated meat.
Non Sang Hospital has implemented strict surveillance, prevention, investigation, and control measures for anthrax and sent samples to the Department of Medical Sciences and Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute for confirmation.
Anthrax is a serious infectious disease caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis, commonly found in soil, water, and animal products. The bacterial spores can survive in soil for over 10 years, posing a significant health risk.
Transmission routes include:
High-Risk Groups:
Residents in the area have been urged to avoid consuming all kinds of raw meat, especially beef from sources not inspected by veterinarians. Anyone experiencing unusual skin symptoms or who has had contact with animal carcasses should seek immediate medical attention for timely diagnosis and treatment. This is crucial to reduce infection risks and prevent a wider outbreak.