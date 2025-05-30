Anthrax suspected in Nong Bua Lamphu; Urgent contact tracing launched

According to the hospital, the man, from Sub Phu Kao village, Nong Ruea Subdistrict, Non Sang District, presented with itchy blisters on his back, arm, abdomen, and shoulder. The lesions had red edges and pus-like centres that later developed into black scabs, raising serious concern among local health officials.

Doctors initially suspected anthrax infection and sent samples for laboratory confirmation. Gram staining showed positive results consistent with Bacillus anthracis, the bacterium that causes anthrax. The patient is currently receiving inpatient care under close supervision by doctors and nurses at Non Sang Hospital.

The Public Health Ministry’s Surveillance and Rapid Response Team (SRRT) found that on May 23, the patient participated in butchering beef in a field in Sub Phu Kao village. The meat was then prepared as larb (raw spicy beef salad) and consumed with four friends. This activity is considered the likely source of infection.

The patient began showing symptoms on May 25, with itchy blisters spreading from his back to the shoulders, abdomen, and arms. His family of four, living in the same house, did not consume the meat that day.