Mukdahan anthrax outbreak under control: provincial health chief

The Chief Public Health Officer of Mukdahan province declared on Wednesday that the recent anthrax outbreak in the northeastern province has been effectively brought under control.
Dr Narong Chankaew, Chief of the Mukdahan Provincial Public Health Office, confirmed that no new patients have been found since four people contracted the disease, one of whom later died.
Dr Narong said 98 local residents who may have come into contact with infected cattle had completed their quarantine and disease monitoring period on Wednesday, and would be allowed to resume their normal activities on Thursday.
“The situation has improved, and we can now say the outbreak is under control,” Narong stated.
The Don Tan District Public Health Office in Mukdahan confirmed the outbreak on 30 April, following the death of a local resident from anthrax on 27 April. Control measures were immediately implemented to contain the disease.
On Wednesday, Dr Narong reported that the fourth confirmed anthrax patient, diagnosed on Tuesday, was a woman who accidentally cut herself while preparing meat, leading to an infection by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis.
The patient, who also suffers from diabetes, had a temperature of 38.2°C, and her lung oxygen saturation was measured at 98%.
Narong noted that the swelling around her wound had reduced, and her overall condition was now stable.
However, due to her diabetes, doctors will monitor her closely for ten days to prevent potential bloodstream infection. On the tenth day, they will test the wound for any remaining bacteria. If the result is negative, she will be discharged.
“We must now regard the situation as under control, with no additional patients,” Narong affirmed.
Dr Narong also urged the government to improve hygiene standards at cow slaughterhouses nationwide to prevent future anthrax outbreaks. He added that public awareness campaigns should encourage people to report suspicious livestock deaths to the authorities promptly.