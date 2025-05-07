Mukdahan anthrax outbreak under control: provincial health chief

The Chief Public Health Officer of Mukdahan province declared on Wednesday that the recent anthrax outbreak in the northeastern province has been effectively brought under control.

No New Cases Reported Since Initial Infections

Dr Narong Chankaew, Chief of the Mukdahan Provincial Public Health Office, confirmed that no new patients have been found since four people contracted the disease, one of whom later died.

Dr Narong said 98 local residents who may have come into contact with infected cattle had completed their quarantine and disease monitoring period on Wednesday, and would be allowed to resume their normal activities on Thursday.