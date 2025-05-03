Thailand enforces strict measures after anthrax cases in Mukdahan – Livestock quarantine and mass vaccinations underway

The Department of Livestock Development (DLD) has implemented strict controls to contain the spread of anthrax following the confirmation of two human cases in Don Tan district of Mukdahan province, linked to the consumption of raw beef.
Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Itthi Sirilatthayakorn has instructed officials to take urgent action, including closing off affected areas, vaccinating all cattle and buffaloes, and preventing the movement of livestock.
Authorities have sealed a 5-kilometer radius in the suspected outbreak zone, prohibiting people from entering or leaving and ensuring animals are not grazing together. Vaccinations are being administered to all livestock in the area. The goal is to halt the spread and protect both public health and Thailand’s livestock industry.
Itthi expressed confidence in the DLD’s ability to control the situation, emphasizing that the ministry is not taking the incident lightly. He assured the public and livestock traders that anthrax will not significantly impact the country’s cattle industry.
So far, there is one confirmed death and one patient under hospital care. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact source of the infection, as there are no reported animal deaths from anthrax in the region, he said.
The ministry has also ordered all border areas to be secured and is conducting thorough animal disease screenings at airports, seaports, and checkpoints. New technology is also being developed to help farmers easily access veterinary health checks and prevent future outbreaks, he added.
Somchuan Rattanamangkalanon, Director-General of the DLD, said that disease investigations in collaboration with the Public Health Ministry are expected to be completed within seven days, and 1,200 cattle in the area are scheduled to receive vaccines. Animal movement from the affected zones remains strictly prohibited.
Boonyakrit Pinprasong, Deputy Director-General of the DLD, explained that anthrax is a zoonotic disease caused by Bacillus anthracis, which can infect animals through inhalation or ingestion of contaminated food. Infected animals may die suddenly, often exhibiting dark blood oozing from natural orifices and lacking rigor mortis. Humans can contract the disease through open wounds or by consuming undercooked contaminated meat, which can lead to potentially fatal outcomes if untreated.
Boonyakrit said the DLD has collected samples — including dried meat and hides from pigs and cattle, meat and blood from cutting boards, and cow feces — for testing at the Upper Northeastern Veterinary Research and Development Center in Khon Kaen province. Control measures now in place include:
Farmers are being urged to watch for signs such as sudden animal deaths and bleeding from the mouth, nose, or anus. If such symptoms are observed, they must report them immediately and refrain from opening carcasses or consuming the meat. The public is strongly advised against eating raw meat.
Suspected cases should be reported to local livestock officers, village chiefs, or via the DLD 4.0 app or hotline: 063-225-6888.