Thailand enforces strict measures after anthrax cases in Mukdahan – Livestock quarantine and mass vaccinations underway

The Department of Livestock Development (DLD) has implemented strict controls to contain the spread of anthrax following the confirmation of two human cases in Don Tan district of Mukdahan province, linked to the consumption of raw beef.

Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Itthi Sirilatthayakorn has instructed officials to take urgent action, including closing off affected areas, vaccinating all cattle and buffaloes, and preventing the movement of livestock.

Authorities have sealed a 5-kilometer radius in the suspected outbreak zone, prohibiting people from entering or leaving and ensuring animals are not grazing together. Vaccinations are being administered to all livestock in the area. The goal is to halt the spread and protect both public health and Thailand’s livestock industry.

Itthi expressed confidence in the DLD’s ability to control the situation, emphasizing that the ministry is not taking the incident lightly. He assured the public and livestock traders that anthrax will not significantly impact the country’s cattle industry.